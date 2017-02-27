Brave Combat Federation Expands Indian Roaster, Announces $2 Million Investment Plans for Projects in India

Previously Brave Combat Federation had signed Gurdarshan Mangat, Abdul Muneer, Atif Mohammad, Mohammed Farhad and Suny Khatri. Brave has already announced Indian fighters will be a part of their upcoming promotions that will take place in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. This is for the first time in the history of MMA that Indian athletes are signed under a global promotion.

Gurdarshan Mangat

Gurdarshan “Saint Lion” Mangat is one of the most prolific names in Indian MMA. He trains in Tristar Gym in Canada and has already made his name in global MMA with an impressive (9-1-0) record. His association with Conor McGregor and celebrities such as Russel Peters makes him one of the most recognizable names in Indian MMA in Canada. He made his mark at Brave 2 in Bahrain with a TKO victory.

Abdul Muneer

Abdul Muneer is one of the most recognized veterans in Indian MMA. He had not only fought uphill battles with global talent including former UFC fighters but also had been a multiple time State Champion in Boxing. He is the second MMA fighter next to Atif Mohammed to become a part of KHK MMA Team. He enjoy his celebrity status also due to starring in regional films including the Kannada sleeper hit Boxer (2014) and his role as a social activist.

Atif Mohammad

Atif Mohammad was one of the first fighters to be part of the KHK MMA Team and the first Indian to get the accolade. He has one of the best amateur records in Indian MMA and had been training with Bahrain MMA, 10th Plannet MMA and Team Hurricane Awesome. He has competed in Brave: The beginning against fellow Indian Suny Khatri from Team Relentless to score a decision victory.

Mohammed Farhad

Mohammed Farhad (8-2-0) is one of the best pound for pound fighters India has ever produced. He is a leading competitor in the feather weight division. Currently signed under Brave Combat Federation, he have a strong fan following in India. With 8 TKOs he is reigning the cage as one of the most lethal exports from Indian MMA.

He is one of the few Indian fighters to have trained under the Legend and Hall of famer Royce Gracie. His kickboxing skills were buffed under the legendary coach Mike Passienier who trained Badr Hari, Alistair Ovreem, Gokhan Saki and Melvin Manhoef.

Pawan Maan Singh

Pawan Maan Singh (4-1-0) one of the breaking stars of Indian MMA and was one of the top fighters in the Super Fight League. He was the first local athlete to win belts in two different weight classes in the national circuit. Pawan Maan Singh was the former Super Fight League welterweight and lightweight champion. He is also a Professional Boxer signed alongside Olympian Vijender Singh by IOS.

Bharat Khandare

Bharat Khandare (5-1-0) is one of the breaking stars in Indian MMA and the first to be invited to UFC. He trained in Jackson Wink MMA alongside legends Jon Jones.

He is one of the latest talent from India to have signed with Brave Combat Federation. Bharat Khandre upheld his legacy with a victory over Kazuhisa Watanabe at the new Japanese fight show “Ganryujima” promoted by Sadaharu Tanikawa, a former producer and executive with K-1.

Hardeep Rai

Hardeep Rai is the first amateur fighter of Indian origin to win a bronze at the IMMAF – 2016 IMMAF World Championships. He will be making his pro-debut with Brave Combat Federation. The highly experienced amateur martial artist

Chaitanya Gavali

Chaitanya Gavali (6-3-0) is a highly experienced mixed martial artist who had fought in Super Fight League, Kunlun Fight MMA, Yoddha Fighting Championship and WSOF.

He is one of the pivotal members of Team Relentless coached by ace Jitendra Khare. He is the first, Indian MMA fighter to hold two titles on foreign soil. Chaitanya was also one of the two fighters to represent India at the inaugural World Series Of Fighting Global Championship in China. Though known and feared for his striking abilities across South East Asia, Chaitanya is also a Purple Belt in BJJ making him one of the highest ranked BJJ practitioners in the country.

Suny Khatri

Suny Khatri (2-1-0) is one of the rising talent in Indian MMA with a strong amateur record and fighting as a part of Team Relentless. He is one of the best submission artists adept in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in the amateur MMA.

