Brave Combat Federation Expands Indian Roaster, Announces $2 Million Investment Plans for Projects in India
Brave Combat Federation Expands Indian Roaster, Announces $2 Million Investment Plans for Projects in India
Brave Combat Federation which is the largest Mixed Martial Arts promotion in the Middle-East, have announced $2 million USD worth of investment plans for India. The Bahrain based mixed martial arts promotion have been on a constant expansion phase with signing global talent and expansion projects to Europe, India and Brazil. The Bahrain based promotion signed four more Indian athletes to expand their roaster which includes athletes from 21 different nations from around the world. The existing contracts of Indian mixed martial artists were extended with global opportunities and possible business opportunities with Brave Combat Federation. The latest talent signed with Brave Combat Federation include Pawan Maan Singh, Bharat Khandare, Hardeep Rai and Chaitanya Gavali.
“Brave Combat Federation is committed to provide global opportunities for Indian athletes and will invest in the growing Indian market. We have faith in these athletes that they will deliver the best in a global platform. Their level of training and commitment is at par with global talent and this has opened up more business opportunities in India where mixed martial arts is growing exponentially. The talent we have signed so far to the Brave roaster is experienced and can influence the sport progressively. We are certain that they will be ideal role models and mentors for future Indian talent in a sustainable way. We believe this is and this is indeed where we must invest. We are growing at a momentum no other promotion can claim about and the pace will only increase.” said Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation at the Press Conference held at Curitiba, Brazil.
Previously Brave Combat Federation had signed Gurdarshan Mangat, Abdul Muneer, Atif Mohammad, Mohammed Farhad and Suny Khatri. Brave has already announced Indian fighters will be a part of their upcoming promotions that will take place in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. This is for the first time in the history of MMA that Indian athletes are signed under a global promotion.
Gurdarshan Mangat
Chaitanya Gavali (6-3-0) is a highly experienced mixed martial artist who had fought in Super Fight League, Kunlun Fight MMA, Yoddha Fighting Championship and WSOF.
Suny Khatri (2-1-0) is one of the rising talent in Indian MMA with a strong amateur record and fighting as a part of Team Relentless. He is one of the best submission artists adept in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in the amateur MMA.
Sherdog
http://www.sherdog.com/fighter /Sunny-Khatri-186127