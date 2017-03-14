Brave Combat Federation 3: Battle in Brazil Full Fight Card Announced

Brave Combat Federation has announced the full fight card in Brazil. Brave 3: Battle in Brazil will be the first international installment of the Bahrain-based promotion, taking place on March 18th, in the city of Curitiba, Brazil. Curitiba is a traditional martial arts hub in Brazil, being the hometown of Chute Boxe. The gym presented to the world some of the legends of the sport, such as Anderson Silva, Wanderlei Silva, Maurício “Shogun” Rua, Fabrício Werdum and many others. Lucas “Mineiro” Martins, a former UFC fighter from Chute Boxe in São Paulo, will face his long-time rival Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves, a veteran of MMA since the time of “Vale Tudo”. Paulo works closely with Anderson Silva as his training partner and ringside support.

The card also features the biggest contemporary stars of Brazilian MMA including ex-Bellator star Diego Marlon, ex-WSOF star Marcel Adur, Brazilian Fighter of the Year in 2016 Luan “Miau” Santiago, Marcos “Pirata” and Cristiano “Pequeno” Souza. Brave has announced that the event will be the first of many Brazilian incursions for Brave. “Brave Combat Federation will be focusing on more events in multiple cities across Brazil. It is a guarantee that Brazil has the key resources, talent and potential to be one of our key markets. I was very serious about an aggressive expansion strategy, and the tickets had already been sold out with broadcast deals in 6 languages already set.” said Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation. Brave 3: Battle in Brazil will take place at the Max Rosenaman Arena, with capacity for 5,000 fans in São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area.

One of the other remarkable aspects will be the presence of Frankie Edgar as the guest color commentator. The former UFC Lightweight Champion and two-time Featherweight contender Frankie “The Answer” Edgar is a long-time partner of KHK MMA and a friend of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad al Khalifa, founder and leader of KHK and Brave Combat Federation.

Brave 3 will feature an Indian Mixed Martial Artist for the first time in Brazil. Pawan Maan Singh has made it to the preliminary card of the event. Pawan was the first Indian athlete to win belts in two different weight classes in the national circuit. Pawan Maan Singh was the former welterweight and lightweight champion. James Pou, 28, will defend his undefeated career record against the much experienced Indian fighter. The American has three wins in three fights, with a knockout, a finish and a decision. James is currently training at San Diego Combat Academy.

Main event – Featherweight (66kg): Lucas “Mineiro” Martins vs Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves

Co-main event – Welterweight (77kg): Thiago “Monstro” Martins vs Carlston “Moçambique” Harris

Middleweight (84kg): Jeremy “Pitbull” Smith vs Marcos “Pirata”

Lightweight (70.3kg): Ivan “Choko” Castillo vs Luan “Miau” Santiago

Featherweight (66kg): Nate “The Train” Landewhr vs Julio César “Morceguinho” Neves

Featherweight (66kg): Felipe Efrain vs Walel Watson

Featherweight (66kg): Ivan “Niño Demoledor” Lopez vs Marcel Adur

Bantamweight (61.2kg): Rodrigo Bontorin vsJon Olivar Jr

Bantamweight (61.2kg): Cristiano “Pequeno” Souza vs Cristian “El Taylon” Quiñonez

Lightweight (70.3kg): James Pou vs Pawan Maan Singh

Featherweight (66kg): Bruno Roverso vs Max Lima

Featherweight (66kg): Fabian Galván vs William Lima