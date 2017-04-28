Brave 6 Weigh-Ins: Main event set while Fakhreddine vs. Mafra is off
Brave’s first ever event in Kazakhstantook a hit as the feature bout between Mohammad Fakhreddine and Leonardo Mafra was cancelled after Fakhreddine failed to make the Welterweight limit of 77 kg. for his matchup with the Brazilian. Mafra, who was going to make his Brave debut, made weight, but didn’t accept the bout and it was called off.
Brave 6: Kazakhstan will proceed with nine bouts, including the Lightweight main event between grappling experts Henrique “Rasputin” Gomes and Eldar Eldarov. Brazil’s Gomes is making his international debut and weighed in at 68,75 kg., while his opponent, training partner of UFC’s number one Lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, got to the scales at 70,7 kg.
Also featuring on the card is the first ever Brave female bout. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Agapova will collide with Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva in a Flyweight matchup. Agapova weighed in at 56,7 kg, 0,5 kg more than “Killer” who tipped the scales at 56,2 kg.
Brave 6: Kazakhstan is the first installment of Brave in Central Asia and will take place on April 29th, at the Halyk Arena, in Almaty City. The card is a co-promotion between Brave and the local event Qazaq FC, featuring athletes from both rosters.
Lightweight: Henrique Rasputin (68.75kg) x Eldar Eldarov (70.7kg)
Lightweight: Habiti Tuerxunbieke (70kg) x Orkhan Mamedov (69,95kg)
Bantamweight: Zhuman Zhumabekov (60,85kg) x Anatoliy Kondratyev (60,5kg)
Lightweight: Erik Carlsson (70,56kg) x Gadzhimusa Gaziev (71,75kg)*
Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova (56,7kg) x Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva (56,2kg)
Middleweight: Rufad Asadov (83,85kg) x Ikram Aliskerov (83,7kg)
Featherweight: Kuanysh Shyrynbekov (65,2kg) x Igor Zhirkov (65,15)
Bantamweight: Teimur Zhaparov (61kg) x Amirchon Saidjalolov (61,1kg)
Featherweight (amateur): Berik Shinailiyev (66,4) x Yerbol Kozhanov (61,3)
*Gaziev didn’t make weight and will give 20% of his purse to Carlsson
After missing weight for his Brave 6 feature bout against Leonardo Mafra, Mohammad Fakhreddine was desperate to fight, regardless of weight classes. After the bout with the former UFC fighter officially fell through, the Lebanese Welterweight opted to stay on the card and will face Lukasz Witos at a Catchweight of 81 kg, Brave officials announced today.
In Kazakhstan as an alternate, Witos will make his Brave debut on short-notice, and while he’s usually a Middleweight, he was able to come down to 81 kg. and weighed in right after the bout was verbally agreed.
Mohammad Fakhreddine will make his second appearance inside the Brave cage, after winning his debut at the end of March. He was originally scheduled to fight Brazil’s Leonardo Mafra at Welterweight, but wasn’t able to make the contracted weight, and the bout was called off. Eager to remain on the card, the Lebanese agreed to take on a heavier opponent in Witos, who holds a professional record of 8 wins with 4 losses, and is on a two-fight winning streak.
Brave 6 official fight card:
Lightweight: Henrique Rasputin x Eldar Eldarov
Lightweight: Habiti Tuerxunbieke x Orkhan Mamedov
Catchweight (81 kg.): Mohammad Fakhreddine x Lukasz Witos
Bantamweight: Zhuman Zhumabekov (60,85kg) x Anatoliy Kondratyev
Lightweight: Erik Carlsson x Gadzhimusa Gaziev
Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova (56,7kg) x Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva
Middleweight: Rufad Asadov (83,85kg) x Ikram Aliskerov
Featherweight: Kuanysh Shyrynbekov x Igor Zhirkov
Bantamweight: Teimur Zhaparov x Amirchon Saidjalolov
Featherweight (amateur): Berik Shinailiyev x Yerbol Kozhanov
