Brave 6 Weigh-Ins: Main event set while Fakhreddine vs. Mafra is off

Brave’s first ever event in Kazakhstantook a hit as the feature bout between Mohammad Fakhreddine and Leonardo Mafra was cancelled after Fakhreddine failed to make the Welterweight limit of 77 kg. for his matchup with the Brazilian. Mafra, who was going to make his Brave debut, made weight, but didn’t accept the bout and it was called off.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan will proceed with nine bouts, including the Lightweight main event between grappling experts Henrique “Rasputin” Gomes and Eldar Eldarov. Brazil’s Gomes is making his international debut and weighed in at 68,75 kg., while his opponent, training partner of UFC’s number one Lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, got to the scales at 70,7 kg.

Also featuring on the card is the first ever Brave female bout. Kazakhstan’s Mariya Agapova will collide with Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva in a Flyweight matchup. Agapova weighed in at 56,7 kg, 0,5 kg more than “Killer” who tipped the scales at 56,2 kg.

Brave 6: Kazakhstan is the first installment of Brave in Central Asia and will take place on April 29th, at the Halyk Arena, in Almaty City. The card is a co-promotion between Brave and the local event Qazaq FC, featuring athletes from both rosters.

Lightweight: Henrique Rasputin (68.75kg) x Eldar Eldarov (70.7kg)

Lightweight: Habiti Tuerxunbieke (70kg) x Orkhan Mamedov (69,95kg)

Bantamweight: Zhuman Zhumabekov (60,85kg) x Anatoliy Kondratyev (60,5kg)

Lightweight: Erik Carlsson (70,56kg) x Gadzhimusa Gaziev (71,75kg)*

Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova (56,7kg) x Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva (56,2kg)

Middleweight: Rufad Asadov (83,85kg) x Ikram Aliskerov (83,7kg)

Featherweight: Kuanysh Shyrynbekov (65,2kg) x Igor Zhirkov (65,15)

Bantamweight: Teimur Zhaparov (61kg) x Amirchon Saidjalolov (61,1kg)

Featherweight (amateur): Berik Shinailiyev (66,4) x Yerbol Kozhanov (61,3)

*Gaziev didn’t make weight and will give 20% of his purse to Carlsson