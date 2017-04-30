Brave 6: Eldarov picks up second win after festival of knockouts and submissions

Brave 6, held in in Almaty, Kazakhstan, this Saturday, delivered one of the most exciting night of fights in recent memory as eight out of nine bouts ended with a finish – five knockouts and three submissions. In the main event of the evening, Eldar Eldarov picked up his second Brave win with a first round KO of Henrique “Rasputin” Gomes.

The Russian powerhouse improved his professional record to nine wins with only one defeat. After a decision win at Brave 1, Eldarov came back to his finishing ways, dominating Rasputin on the feet and knocking him out with ground and pound after a takedown.

Brazilian Lightweight Gomes protested the stoppage, but later recognized he was out and the referee was correct in stopping the bout.

In the co-main event of the evening, China’s Habiti Tuerxunbieke survived a knockdown by Orkhan Mamedov to get a KO victory for the ages, getting his sixth MMA career win.

Mohammad Fakhreddine, on the other hand, survived a crazy week to get his second Brave win, this time with a first round knockout of Lukasz Witos. After not making weight for his Welterweight bout with Leonardo Mafra, his Brazilian opponent didn’t take the fight. The Lebanese phenom agreed to take a heavier challenger in Witos, and the two fought at a Catchweight of 81 kg.

It didn’t matter to Fakhreddine, who used his excellent notion of distance to keep the Pole at bay, before attacking and dropping him twice. At the end of the first round, “The Latest” got the mount and dropped bombs until the referee stepped in to save Witos.

Elsewhere there were wins for Maryia Agapova, who beat Yulia “Killer” in Brave’s first ever female bout, and Swedish Lightweight Erik Carlsson, who TKO’d Gadzhimusa Gaziev in the opening frame.

Brave 6 official results:

Lightweight: Eldar Eldarov def. Henrique Rasputin by TKO, R1

Lightweight: Habiti Tuerxunbieke def. Orkhan Mamedov by Knockout, R1

Catchweight (81 kg.): Mohammad Fakhreddine def. Lukasz Witos by TKO, R1

Bantamweight: Anatoliy Kondratyev def. Zhuman Zhumabekov by unanimous decision (3x 29-28)

Lightweight: Erik Carlsson def. Gadzhimusa Gaziev by TKO, R1

Women’s Flyweight: Mariya Agapova def. Yulia “Killer” Litvinceva by TKO, R1

Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. Rufad Asadov by submission (Guillotine), R1

Featherweight: Igor Zhirkov def. Kuanysh Shyrynbekov by submission (Arm-Triangle choke), R1

Bantamweight: Teimur Zhaparov def. Amirchon Saidjalolov by submission (Armbar), R2