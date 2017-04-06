Brave 5 Fight Card Announced featuring Indian and International athletes

Brave Combat Federation has announced its debut in India on April 22nd, with a star studded fight card. The promotion released an eight-fight card, including athletes from over 8 nationalities and featuring the best Indian MMA superstars. In the co-main event, MMA veteran and 2016 Indian Fighter of the Year, Abdul Muneer will face Gurdarshan “St. Lion” Mangat, one of the hottest prospects at Brave’s roster and the biggest Indian expatriate fighter. The bout is going to determine who is India number one fighter and put an end to one of the fiercest rivalries in Indian mixed martial arts history.

The main event of the evening is an explosive international fight like India has never witnessed before. England’s Carl “The Bomber” Booth and Tahar “Fast Hands” Hadbi will square off in a welterweight match that will bring the winner closer to Brave’s inaugural belt. Besides that, other international stars announced are, veteran Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalvez from Brazil, TUF Latin America contestant Alejandro “Pato” Martinez, Bahrain’s pride Hamza Kooheji, and former Middle Eastern champion Aziz Julaidan.

From India’s side, a selection of the finest mixed martial artists includes Brave veteran Mohammed Farhad, Goa’s Nelson Paes, IMMAF World Championship medalist Hardeep Rai, former Indian champion Bharat Khandare, and Indian MMA pioneer Chaitanya Gavali. Brave 5: Go for Glory is set to take place at The Dome @ NSCI, in Mumbai, on April 22nd. Tickets for the event are available at bookmyshow.com.