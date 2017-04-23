Brave 5: Booth and Mangat come out victorious in close fights

Brave Combat Federation’s fifth installment in Mumbai, India was deemed a sucess, with Carl Booth and Gurdarshan Mangat both coming out with close wins in the two main event fights, over tough competitors Tahar Hadbi and Abdul Muneer, respectively.

According to Booth, his second win inside the Brave cage was enough to deserve a title shot next. Although “Fast Hands” started off with a bang, trying to corner “The Bomber”, the Englishman slowly started to find his rhythm and stung his opponent repeatedly with leg kicks. Booth’s victory means he improves to 8-1 in his MMA careeer. Hadbi, on the other hand, sees a three-fight winning streak snapped and his record now reads 13 wins with seven losses.

“I deserve my strap, and I think that was for the title. I should be champion by now”, claimed “The Bomber” after a hard-fought win.

The co-main event of the evening featured a local rivalry and Gurdarshan Mangat’s youth proved too much for Abdul Muneer, India’s Fighter of the Year for 2016. “Saint Lion” and “The Cutman”, who brawled a day before during their staredown at the public weigh-ins, showed much more respect for each other once the fight started. But Mangat’s wrestling-based gameplan kept Muneer at bay, and he now improves to 10 wins with only one defeat in his professional record.

Elsewhere on the card, there were impressive wins for former TUF Latin America fighter Alejandro Martinez, who finished Brazil’s Paulo “Bananada” with strikes and Mohammad Farhad, responsible for the greatest knockout of the night over Irfan Khan.

Brave’s next show will be held on April 29th, in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Make sure to tune in to Bravefights.com for all Brave related news.

Brave 5 results:

Welterweight: Carl Booth def. Tahar Hadbi by unanimous decision

Featherweight: Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abdul Muneer by unanimous decision

Featherweight: Jakub Kowalewicz def. Alex Leko by unanimous decision

Lightweight: Erick Indio Brabo def. Brian Hooi by split decision

Bantamweight: Jeremy Pacatiw def. Chaitanyia Gavali by split decision

Catchweight (68kg): Alejandro Martinez def. Paulo Bananada by technical knockout, R2

Featherweight: Rolando Gabriel Dy x Nelson Paes was a No Contest due to accidental clash of heads

Bantamweight: Mohammad Farhad def. Irfan Khan by knockout, R1

Bantamweight: Ahmed Faress def. Bharat Khandare by submission, R1

Lightweight: Hardeep Rai def. Arnan Chayiasan by submission, R1