Brave 3 box office to help local hero in the fight against rare condition

Brave 3: Battle in Brazil has added a new reason, and an exceptional one, to fill up the house for the March 18th event. All the box office profits for the upcoming fight night will be used to help paying the treatment of a 1-year-old child with a rare condition in Curitiba, host-city of the card, the promotion has made official this Monday(06).

The young Arthur Tetto Lader was was diagnosed with Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a very rare and incurable condition that causes difficulty in swallowing and sucking; legs weaker than arms; increased susceptibility to respiratory infections; and the accumulation of secretions in the lungs and throat.

SMA’s treatment uses an experimental drug called Spinraza (Nusinersen), still in tests in Europe and recently approved in the United States, where the cost can reach US$ 750 only in the first year. Arthur’s mother, Rafaela Tetto Lader, has started a campaign to raise funds and help to pay for the treatment, covering medical costs, hospital bills, air fares, and accompanying doctors.

So far, the family has raised R$ 170.000 (approx. US$ 55.000), less than 20% of the total needed, and Arthur’s first session, after a long time in a waiting list, is scheduled for April 29th. The treatment won’t cure the young Arthur but will help him to return to breathing without appliances, to move arms and legs, to feed by mouth, to firm head and trunk, and, perhaps, even walk.

Brave president Mohammed Shahid said that the intention is to go beyond the direct help to Arthur and his family. “When I first heard of Arthur’s story, I immediately wanted to do something for him and his family. But, besides that, we know we have a strong and extensive platform with Brave and we want to use it in order to encourage other people, entities, and companies to join the campaign #JuntosPeloArthur (“Together for Arthur”)”, he pointed.

Brave 3 is scheduled for March 18th, at the Max Rosenmann Arena, em São José dos Pinhais, Curitiba Metropolitan Area. The main event of the evening will put face to face the long-time rivals Lucas “Mineiro” Martins and Paulo “Bananada” Gonçalves. Tickets are available at bravefights.com.

To learn more about #JuntosPeloArthur campaign and make your donation you can access the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ Juntos-pelo-Arthur-AME-tipo-I- 1543019125989367/