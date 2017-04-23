Boom MMA is back May 7th

After a very successful 2 days event BOOM MMA 5 last year in Fitexpo, BOOM MMA is returning with BOOM MMA 6 – IPFL.

BOOM MMA has announced their next event will be taking place at Khudiram indoor stadium in Kolkata, India on 7th may. BOOM MMA is now owned by TCC pvt limited and event will be sanctioned and supported by Combat Sports Association – CSA. Many fighters from all over india and few international fighter will be competing. Main attraction of this event will be the 8 man elimination tournament for the Undisputed BOOM Featherweight title where current champion Mohammadullah Omar Imandost will put his title on the line .

Former BOOM MMA bantamweight title contender Ateet Kelvin gupta is also confirmed to compete. There will also be many other up and coming fighter will compete whom are ready to prove themselves.

BOOM MMA is running since 2012 and from a smoker promotion it paved its way to become a baseline promotion and Dominating the MMA scene in Eastern part of India.

This event is expecting 2500+ audience to attend.

BOOM MMA is also eyeing on international expansion and very soon they will start hosting event outside of India.

Though BOOM MMA promotion is based in Eastern India but Slowly and surely its paving its way to become the biggest promotion based in india.

