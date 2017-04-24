Bodyline becomes fitness partner of next BOOM MMA event

Last year Fitexpo hosted biggest fitness event in entire Eastern india and with support of Fitexpo, BOOM MMA 5 also took place along with it.

BOOM MMA is running since 2012 and since last event in Fitexpo, BOOM MMA got the push it needed.

BOOM MMA announced their next event which will be taking place at Khudiram indoor stadium in kolkata at 7th may 2017.

This time also Fitexpo is with BOOM MMA as they are the official endorsed partner and Bodyline becomes fitness partner of next event.

Director of Bodyline and convener of Fitexpo Mr. Gagan Sachdev is really supportive toward the growth of MMA and helping out up and coming promotion to set a platform for Indian fighter with all the possible support.