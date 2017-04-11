Belts On The Line at Batalha MMA 6
Batalha MMA 6 will champion defending his title and a new belt in dispute
With just over one year of existence, the Batalha MMA Chapionship has established itself among the major national MMA events. In 2016, due to the good work, the event was named among five events revelations for the Award Osvaldo Paquetá, the “Oscar of the National MMA.” This time the Batalha MMA landed in the city of Osasco, one of the largest cities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and as in all previous editions it is expected a large audience present in the gym to see firsthand the sixth edition of the event, second, 2017, on 27 May with an inaugural belt in dispute and also a champion defending his title.
In the main event bout expert muay-thai champion and roosters, Duda Sales, puts no belt on the line against Isaias “Carcass” Simões. With 7 wins and only two losses in his career, Duda Sales won the belt by beating Rodrigo Ayala, in the fourth edition of the Batalha MMA. Always with dominant performances, Duda Sales have in striking their main weapon and hopes to have the same success against the promising opponent of only 21 years.
Despite her young age the challenger belt, Isaias Simões, was already present in major events in Brazil and adds six fights in his career, with 5 wins. In July 2016 Marcio Nascimento won the Batalha MMA 3 and now back to the event challenging the champion of the division hoping to crown his spectacular early career.
Other champion will be defined in the co-main event of the sixth edition of the Batalha MMA Championship. Among the light heavyweight Fabricio Pitbull faces Vagnão Silva to know who will be the first champion. The MMA Championship Batalha 6 takes place on May 27 in the city of Osasco, check below the card of the event so far:
Batalha MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 6
May 27 at the Gymnasium José Liberatti, Osasco – SP
CARD EVENT
Duda Sales vs Isaias Simões
Fabricio Pitbull vs Vagnão Silva
Uyran Hamton vs Alex Sledgehammer
Lucas Thulie vs Rodolfo Castle
Marcos Dunga vs Vinicius Barqueta
Gisele Moreira vs Dani Cunha
Olavo Monange vs Rafael Brik
Arielle Souza vs Daiane Torquato
John Fernandes vs. Murilo Trinity
Arthur Night Owl Patricio Silva vs
William Senegal vs Felipe Picolli
Leonardo Genuine vs Martin Farley
Fabrício Azevedo vs Willian Medeiros
Eduardo Alves vs Marcio Alemão
Batalha MMA 6 terá campeão defendendo seu título e um novo cinturão em disputa
Com pouco mais de um ano de existência, o Batalha MMA Chapionship vem se firmando dentre os grandes eventos nacionais de MMA. Em 2016, devido ao bom trabalho realizado, o evento foi indicado dentre cinco eventos revelações para o Prêmio Osvaldo Paquetá, o “Oscar do MMA Nacional”. Desta vez o Batalha MMA desembarca na cidade de Osasco, uma das maiores cidades da região metropolitana de São Paulo e como foi em todas as edições anteriores a expectativa é de um grande público presente no ginásio para ver de perto a sexta edição do evento, a segunda de 2017, no dia 27 de maio, com um cinturão inaugural em disputa e também um campeão defendendo seu título.
Na luta principal do evento o especialista em muay-thai e campeão dos galos, Duda Sales, coloca sem cinturão em jogo contra Isaias “Carcaça” Simões. Com 7 vitórias e apenas duas derrotas em sua carreira, Duda Sales conquistou o cinturão ao vencer Rodrigo Ayala, na quarta edição do Batalha MMA. Sempre com atuações dominantes, Duda Sales tem na trocação sua principal arma e espera ter o mesmo sucesso contra o promissor adversário, de apenas 21 anos.
Apesar da pouca idade o desafiante ao cinturão, Isaias Simões, já esteve presente em grandes eventos pelo Brasil e soma 6 lutas na carreira, sendo 5 vitórias. Em julho de 2016 venceu Marcio Nascimento no Batalha MMA 3 e agora volta ao evento desafiando o campeão da categoria esperando coroar seu espetacular início de carreira.
Outros campeão será definido na luta co-principal da sexta edição do Batalha MMA Championship. Entre os meio-pesados, Fabrício Pitbull enfrenta Vagnão Silva para saber quem será o primeiro campeão da categoria. O Batalha MMA Championship 6 acontece no dia 27 de maio na cidade de Osasco, confira abaixo o card do evento até o momento:
BATALHA MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 6
Dia 27 de maio no Ginásio José Liberatti, Osasco – SP
CARD DO EVENTO
Duda Sales vs Isaias Simões
Fabricio Pitbull vs Vagnão Silva
Uyran Presuntinho vs Alex Marreta
Lucas Thulie vs Rodolfo Castelo
Marcos Dunga vs Vinicius Barqueta
Gisele Moreira vs Dani Cunha
Olavo Monange vs Rafael Brik
Arielle Souza vs Daiane Torquato
João Fernandes vs Murilo Trindade
Arthur Madrugadão vs Patricio Silva
Guilherme Senegal vs Felipe Picolli
Leonardo Genuíno vs Martin Farley
Fabrício Azevedo vs Willian Medeiros
Eduardo Alves vs Marcio Alemão