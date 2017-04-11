Belts On The Line at Batalha MMA 6

Batalha MMA 6 will champion defending his title and a new belt in dispute

With just over one year of existence, the Batalha MMA Chapionship has established itself among the major national MMA events. In 2016, due to the good work, the event was named among five events revelations for the Award Osvaldo Paquetá, the “Oscar of the National MMA.” This time the Batalha MMA landed in the city of Osasco, one of the largest cities in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and as in all previous editions it is expected a large audience present in the gym to see firsthand the sixth edition of the event, second, 2017, on 27 May with an inaugural belt in dispute and also a champion defending his title.

In the main event bout expert muay-thai champion and roosters, Duda Sales, puts no belt on the line against Isaias “Carcass” Simões. With 7 wins and only two losses in his career, Duda Sales won the belt by beating Rodrigo Ayala, in the fourth edition of the Batalha MMA. Always with dominant performances, Duda Sales have in striking their main weapon and hopes to have the same success against the promising opponent of only 21 years.

Despite her young age the challenger belt, Isaias Simões, was already present in major events in Brazil and adds six fights in his career, with 5 wins. In July 2016 Marcio Nascimento won the Batalha MMA 3 and now back to the event challenging the champion of the division hoping to crown his spectacular early career.

Other champion will be defined in the co-main event of the sixth edition of the Batalha MMA Championship. Among the light heavyweight Fabricio Pitbull faces Vagnão Silva to know who will be the first champion. The MMA Championship Batalha 6 takes place on May 27 in the city of Osasco, check below the card of the event so far:

Batalha MMA CHAMPIONSHIP 6

May 27 at the Gymnasium José Liberatti, Osasco – SP

CARD EVENT

Duda Sales vs Isaias Simões

Fabricio Pitbull vs Vagnão Silva

Uyran Hamton vs Alex Sledgehammer

Lucas Thulie vs Rodolfo Castle

Marcos Dunga vs Vinicius Barqueta

Gisele Moreira vs Dani Cunha

Olavo Monange vs Rafael Brik

Arielle Souza vs Daiane Torquato

John Fernandes vs. Murilo Trinity

Arthur Night Owl Patricio Silva vs

William Senegal vs Felipe Picolli

Leonardo Genuine vs Martin Farley

Fabrício Azevedo vs Willian Medeiros

Eduardo Alves vs Marcio Alemão