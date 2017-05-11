BELLATOR VETS BATTLES AT

PYRAMID FIGHTS 2

ITS FIGHT WEEK…

Pyramid Fights matchmaker (Josh Hudson) has put together an incrediable and unforgettable Pro/Am card featuring super stars & rising stars. If you were at the first Pyramid Fights then you know what I’m talking about, also an unforgettable night of fights. The White County Fairgrounds was roaring with fans in the sold out Pyramid Fights first Pro/Am event. The fans were on their feet through out this event that featured Joe Valadez (Without Limits MMA) vs Rudy McGlothlin (Barata MMA) in the main event. Great night of fights.

Pyramid Fights:2

PRO MAIN EVENT:

Wade ‘the Hammer’ Johnson (11-1) and trains out of Barata MMA. The Bellator, World Series of Fighting (Professional Fight League), Legacy FC (Legacy Fighting Alliance) and V3 veteran hasnt fought in White County in front on his home town fans in almost 6 years. Johnson is currently #1 rank in the state of Tennessee and just came off an impressive victory via Submission Choke/3rd Round/@3:35 versus undefeated Tyler Hill (6-1) at Bellator 162 (Shlemenko Vs Kendall Grove) in Memphis TN. Johnson has a remarkable record going 11-1 with 5 knockouts, 3 submissions (1 via punches) and 3 decisions (2 split). With a win at Pyramid Fights 2 there’s high hopes it could be a ticket towards the UFC.

VS

Jason ‘the Vanilla Gorilla’ Witt (8-4) training out of Glory MMA & Fitness and rank #6 in Kansas/Missouri. Witt trains with the likes of TUF 25 standout James ‘the Krause’ Krause and UFC’s Zak Cummings/Tim Elliott. Witt also a Bellator, Titan FC and Victory FC vet has collected 5 submissions, 1 knockout, 1 decision and 1 win via disqualification. Witt will be looking for redemption as he came up short at Bellator 174 (Coenen vs Budd) versus Justin Patterson via KO/TKO punches/3rd RD/@:13. Witt will be bringing his team down from Kansas City/Lee Summit, Mo. to put on a show for the Pyramid Fight fans.

By no stretch of imagination will this be an easy fight for either fighter. Both of these fighters will evenually make it to the UFC, one of the reasons you dont want to miss this battle between two high level, professional mixed martial artist.

Josh Hudson (matchmaker) at Pyramid Fights had this to say about how this matchup came about…Wade Johnson Vs Jason Witt

… ‘Wade trains locally at Barata MMA in Searcy. We really wanted to do a huge main event for our second show. At 11-1 Johnson is close to the UFC, another win and that’s probably the case, especially if he’s able to finish a very highly respected Jason Witt. We wanted to give him his first opportunity in over 6 years to fight in Searcy.’

‘I have been following Jason for some time after working with his manager Joe Wooster a few times before. He’s very skilled on the ground and on his feet. He’ll push the action and will be looking for a big upset.’

PRO – CO MAIN EVENT:

Wes ‘The Punching Preacher’ Sharp (2-3) Fayetteville Fitness Kickboxing

Sharp steps into the cage as a jui jitsu purple belt and a LFA (formerly Legacy FC & Professional Fight League (formerly WSOF) veteran.

VS

Jerrod Osthoff (3-5) Without Limits MMA

Osthoff returns to the cage after almost two year lay off with high hopes of getting back in the win column in front of the home town fans.

Both these guys will put on on a show in front of the local fans and are expecting to get their hands raised. No doubt this will be a very excited fight in this featherweight contest.

AMATUER MAIN EVENT:

Pyramid Fights 2 will end the Amatuer card with the first ever Featherweight Championship Title up for grabs.

AJ Cunningham (8-2) Without Limits MMA

Cunningham has fought in over a dozen promotions since the beginning of his mixed Martial artist career (including Shamrock FC, Rumble Time Promotions, XFI, Off The Chains, V3, & LFA). I can honestly say no easy fights for Cunningham. AJ got the call this past January to fight in the first inaugural Pyramid Fights with his hand raised in a very intense battle versus Chris Sorrell via unanimous decision. This battle was awarded Fight of the Night.

VS

JESSE HANCOCK (7-4) TEAM RELENTLESS

Hancock fought back in November (2016) for the Amatuer Featherweight Title versus Reggie Adams at a V3 event, only to come up short. Folks you can rest assure Hancock will be looking not only to get back in the win column, but to get that Pyramid Fight Amatuer Featherweight Title.

Tons of the Arkansas fans are anticapating this bout could possible be The Fight of the Night.

HERE’s THE REST OF THE PYRAMID FIGHT AMATUER CARD:

Welterweight – Shane Anderson (1-1) Vs Travis Cole (3-0)

Featherweight – Robert Deaton (3-1) Vs Solo Hatley (5-2)

Heavyweight – Michael Williams (Debut) Vs Daniel Hastings (1-1)

Catchweight (195) – Jordan Fowler Vs Dylaqn Goforth (2-0)

Lightweight – Shun Mitchell (1-1) Vs Chris Sorrell (4-7)

Lightweight – Ryan Liebe (Debut Vs Logan Gillmore (Debut)

Lightweight – Preston Hicke (Debut) Vs Danil Martakov (0-1)

Carchweight (180) – Craig Miles (0-1)