April 3, 2017

BELLATOR MMA PARTNERS WITH MONSTER ENERGY AND NASCAR FOR RACE EVENT FIGHT SERIES

LOS ANGELES – Bellator MMA is proud to announce a partnership with Monster Energy and NASCAR to showcase a series of fights to take place at select races during the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. For the first time in NASCAR history, mixed martial arts will be included as a pre-race activation for the fans in attendance and just like the action the cars bring on the racetrack, Bellator will bring the same excitement inside the cage.

“I’m excited to announce Bellator’s partnership with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Bellator President Scott Coker. “Bellator and NASCAR fans are some of the most passionate in sports and we couldn’t be happier to bring MMA and motorsports together. Monster Energy has been a great partner of ours over the years and we’re excited about the opportunity to integrate our brand into another great sports property within the Monster Energy family. I want to thank Cody Dresser and Hans Molenkamp from Monster Energy for helping put this great partnership together, and I’m looking forward to introducing Bellator to a whole new fan base.”

“MMA is an exciting sport that appeals to a wide demographic,” said Mitch Covington Vice President of Sports Marketing. By partnering with Bellator to bring mixed martial arts to NASCAR we are able to bring a fresh dynamic to the racetrack and a taste of what Monster Energy is into, allowing us all to connect with a new fan base in relevant and meaningful ways to further elevate the series.”

Bellator is currently scheduled to host events at four races throughout the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, including both NASCAR’s championship and all-star race weekends.

Bellator MMA will be featured at the following 2017 NASCAR races:

Monster Energy All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 20

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 19

Alabama 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 15

Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 19

