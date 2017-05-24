BELLATOR MMA MONSTER ENERGY FIGHT SERIES ENTERTAINS FANS PRIOR TO MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE IN CHARLOTTE

OFFICIAL RESULTS & PHOTOS

LOS ANGELES – On Saturday, May 20, Bellator and Monster Energy brought exciting mixed martial arts action to the Monster Energy All-Star Race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The promotion and their longtime partner gave NASCAR fans the opportunity to take in four exciting MMA bouts, three of which ended in first round finishes, prior to the start of Saturday’s race.

The bouts were included as a unique pre-race activation inside the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone and featured some of the best regional up-and-coming talent. In addition to the live in-cage competition, MMA legends Tito Ortiz and Dan Henderson were in attendance for a Q & A at the Trackside Live stage and to meet with fans in attendance.

Complete fight results can be found below. Photos from the full weekend of activities can be found here.

Monster Energy Bellator MMA Fight Series Results:

Hosted at the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

Heavyweight Main Event: Allen Crowder def. Robert Neal via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of round one

Welterweight Bout: Jacob McClintock def. Jeremie Hollowayvia submission (guillotine) at 1:39 of round one

Lightweight Bout: Lashawn Alcocks def. Mike Stevens via TKO (strikes) at 2:20 of round one

Light Heavyweight Bout: Allen Bose def. Chris Crawford via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

