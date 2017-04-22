Bellator 178 Preliminary Bout results

“I thought it was great for me to go out and get three rounds in,” Fortune said following his Bellator 178 win. “I felt like I utilized my jab and my knees really well. Obviously I m still pretty too, no bumps and no cuts. I dominated the fight.”

Ed Ruth (3-0) defeated David Mundell (6-3) via technical knockout at 3:13 of round 2

Quote from Ed Ruth:

“I thought it was a good fight and a solid win for me. There were definitely some areas where I could’ve been faster and I could’ve been sharper,” Ruth said after moving to 3-0 in Bellator. “I felt like I missed a lot of openings, but I’ll go back to work and train some more and be ready to go again soon.”

Jordan Young (7-0) defeated Tim Caron (7-1) via submission (Brabo Choke) at 3:55 of round one

Quote from Jordan Young:

“That was light work, easy money. I respect him, but I am here to eat. I need somebody to call me tomorrow, next week, whenever, but I have to eat man,” Young said after remaining undefeated. “I go hard 24/7, so somebody call me because I always stay ready.”

Kas Xhema (1-0) defeated Nick Alley (1-1) via knockout at 3:19 of round one

Quote from Kas Xhema:

“The fight was great. I have the best team and the best coaches, I am very lucky guy,” Xhema said. “Over here at American Top Team Connecticut, I truly feel like we are the best team around.”

Additional Results:

Blair Tugman (10-6) defeated Tom English (6-8) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of round three

Chris Foster (11-5) defeated Shane Manley (3-3) via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)