Bellator 172 Digital Content Recap – Exclusive Footage Before Saturday’s Heavyweight Main Event!

BELLATOR 172 COMPETITORS TAKE US BEHIND THE SCENES PRIOR TO SATURDAY NIGHT’S SHOWDOWN AT SAP CENTER IN SAN JOSE

SAN JOSE, CALIF. (Feb. 16, 2017) – We are just days away from one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight battles in Bellator MMA history, as Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) and Matt Mitrione (11-5) headline a massive main card at Bellator 172. Once again, Bellator’s digital team has put together a collection of exclusive new content in preparation of Saturday’sfestivities at SAP Center. If you’re searching for a deeper look inside these competitors’ road to the main event, join us as we explore some fantastic behind-the-scenes footage available now on Bellator’s dynamic YouTube page.

The Legend of Fedor’s Sweater Fedor’s monumental career goes hand-in-hand with his “Glorious Sweater of Absolute Victory.” Adam Carolla and others chime in on the Russian slugger’s mysterious attire. What to Watch: Fedor vs. Mitrione Bellator 172 features a must-watch heavyweight main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione, but before the two meet inside the cage Jimmy Smith covers what’s at stake.

Backstage With Fedor Emelianenko Let’s go backstage with one of the game’s greatest and take a closer look at the initial signing that took place at the promotion’s last event in San Jose at Bellator 165. Sit Down With Matt Mitrione Heavyweight superstar Matt Mitrione sits down with us to discuss his upcoming main event showdown with the legendary Fedor.

In Focus: Josh Thomson We take a closer look at Josh Thomson’s story and close relationship with Bellator MMA President Scott Coker in the latest edition of In Focus.

FIGHT INFO: The evening’s main event features a highly anticipated heavyweight slugfest pitting the legendary Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) against Matt Mitrione (11-5).

San Jose’s own Josh Thomson (22-8, 1 NC) returns to the Bellator MMA cage to take on veteran knockout artist Patricky “Pitbull” (16-8) in a lightweight co-main clash. Fans can also experience a heavyweight feature fight pitting Cheick Kongo (25-10-2) against British phenom Oli Thompson (17-9) and a female flyweight fight pairing Veta Arteaga (2-1) against Brooke Mayo (Debut). Lastly, a welterweight showdown pitting Josh Koscheck (17-10) against Mauricio Alonso (12-7, 1 NC) rounds out the Spike-televised main card action.

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione airs live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream live on Bellator.com and The Bellator Mobile App. Very few tickets remain and they can be purchased at the SAP Center Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster.com and Bellator.com.

Complete Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione SPIKE-Televised Main Card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Josh Thomson (22-8, 1 NC) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” (16-8)

Heavyweight Feature Fight: Cheick Kongo (25-10-2) vs. Oli Thompson (17-9)

Flyweight Feature Fight: Veta Arteaga (2-1) vs. Brooke Mayo (Debut)

Welterweight Feature Fight: Josh Koscheck (17-10) vs. Mauricio Alonso (12-7, 1 NC)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Anatoly Tokov (24-2) vs. Francisco France (13-4-1)

Welterweight Prelim Bout: James Terry (18-9) vs. J.C. Llamas (8-5)

Lightweight Prelim Bout: Nikko Jackson (1-1) vs. Cesar Gonzalez (0-1)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Juan Cardenas (1-0) vs. Luis Vargas (0-1)

Welterweight Prelim Bout: Dominic Sumner (1-0) vs. Abraham Vaesau (1-0)

Flyweight Prelim Bout: Anthony Do (4-1) vs. Bobby Escalante (4-5)

Flyweight Prelim Bout: Matt Ramirez (1-2) vs. Jeremy Murphy (3-3)

Lightweight Prelim Bout: J.J. Okanovich (3-1) vs. Zach Andrews (5-1)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Abner Perez (Debut) vs. Gaston Bolanos (Debut)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Justin Tenedora (Debut) vs. Roque Reyes (0-3)

Middleweight Prelim Bout: Martin Sano (4-2) vs. Diego Herzog (4-2)

About Bellator:

Bellator is a leading mixed martial arts and kickboxing organization featuring many of the best fighters in the world. Under the direction of veteran fight promoter Scott Coker, Bellator is available to nearly 500 million homes worldwide in over 140 countries. In the United States, Bellator can be seen on Spike, the combat sports television leader. Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event orchestration, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity and commission relations. Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif., and owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world’s premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online and mobile platforms.

About Spike:

Spike is available in 98.7 million homes and is a division of Viacom Media Networks. A unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA, VIAB), Viacom Media Networks is one of the world’s leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. Spike’s Internet address is www.spike.com and for up-to-the-minute and archival press information and photographs, visit Spike’s press site at http://www.spike.com/press. Follow us on Twitter @spiketvpr for the latest in breaking news updates, behind-the-scenes information and photos.

About SAP Center at San Jose: