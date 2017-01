Bellator 171 Results

Bruna Ellen defeats Carmella James via Unanimous Decision 29-28, 30-27, 30-27

Jacob Trice def. Kevin Woltkamp via KO 3:17 into Round 2

Tyrell Fortune defeats Will Johnson via TKO 4:27 in Round 2

Jordan Young defeats Chris Harris via Unanimous decision 30-26, 30-27, 30-27

Justin Overton def. Gaston Reyno via submission (RNC) :34 in Round 2

Chance Rencountre def Jake Lindsey via Split Decision