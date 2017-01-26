Bellator 171 LIVE Weigh Ins Start at 5 P.M. CST

Bellator 171 LIVE Weigh Ins Start at 5 P.M. CST

A catchweight bout pitting Melvin Guillard (32-16-2, 3 NC) against Chidi Njokuani (16-4, 1 NC) will serve as the main event of Bellator 171 at the Kansas Star Arena on Jan. 27.

The SPIKE-televised main card will feature the return of “The King of Kansas” David Rickels (17-4, 2 NC), who will meet Aaron Derrow (14-8). Lastly, a middleweight fight pitting undefeated prospect Chris Harris (7-0) against Jordan Young (5-0) will be featured during the preliminary portion of the event.

Tickets for Bellator 171: Guillard vs. Njokuani start at $24 and are on sale now at KansasStarEventCenter.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com. Additional main and preliminary card bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.The event will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App.