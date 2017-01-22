Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen Results #Bellator170

Bellator 170: Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen Results

The event will be broadcast live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The “Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen” undercard, streams live on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT.

“Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen” Main Card:

Light Heavyweight Main Event: Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) vs. Chael Sonnen (28-14-1)

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Paul Daley (38-14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (14-4)

Middleweight Main Card Bout: Ralek Gracie (3-0) vs. Hisaki Kato (7-2)

Featherweight Main Card Bout: Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (13-3)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Derek Anderson (14-2) vs. Derek Campos (17-6)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chinzo Machida (4-2) vs. Jamar Ocampo (2-0)

Chinzo Machida def. Jamar Ocampo via TKO 3:48 in Round 3

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Jack May (8-3) vs. Dave Cryer (11-2)

Jack May def. Dave Cryer by TKO (strikes) :41 seconds in Round 1

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Henry Corrales (12-3) vs. Cody Bollinger (19-6)

Middleweight Preliminary Bout: Kevin Casey (9-5-1, 2 NC) vs. Keith Berry (15-13)

Kevin Casey vs. Keith Berry declared majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos (8-3) vs. John Mercurio (8-7)

Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos def. John Mercurio via KO (punches) in :41 seconds Round 2

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Gabriel Green (3-0) vs. Jalin Turner (2-2)

Jalin Turner def. Gabriel Green via KO (Punches) 0:36 seconds in Round 1

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Christian Gonzalez (2-0) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (2-0)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Christian Gonzalez by TKO (punches). 3:55 in Round 2

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jacob Rosales (4-2) vs. Ian Butler (3-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Johnny Cisneros (9-5) vs. Curtis Millender (9-3)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mike Segura (4-4) vs. Tommy Aaron (2-1)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Rob Gooch (4-3) vs. James Barnes (6-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Demarcus Brown (4-2) vs. Alex Soto (7-3)

Alex Soto def. Demarcus Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Colleen Schneider (10-7) vs. Chrissie Daniels (2-2)