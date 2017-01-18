Bellator 170 Digital Content Recap – Behind-The-Scenes Footage Before Saturday’s Main Event Showdown!

TAKE AN INSIDE LOOK AT BELLATOR 170’S MAIN EVENT FIGHTERS WITH NEW, EXCLUSIVE DIGITAL CONTENT

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (Jan. 17, 2017) – With Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen only a few days away, Bellator’s digital team has once again developed a series of exclusive new content in preparation of Saturday’s showdown at The Forum. Join us as we explore behind-the-scenes footage of some of the greatest athletes in MMA and their training regimens. For a deeper look inside these competitors’ journey to the big stage, look no further than Bellator’s fantastic YouTube page.

In Focus w/ Chael Sonnen Join us as we spend a day in the life of Chael Sonnen in his home town of West Linn, Oregon. We dive deep into the history of Sonnen’s legacy and the highly anticipated rematch with Tito Ortiz. Sparring Session w/ Tito Ortiz Former All-Pro NFL superstar Shawne Merriman goes toe-to-toe with Tito Ortiz for a sparring session before the big main event at The Forum.

What to Watch: Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen After pinning Ortiz in a college wrestling match nearly 20 years ago, Sonnen hopes to come out on top once again when the two legends square off on Jan. 21. What to Watch: Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward Two of the top sluggers duke it out in the evening’s co-main event and Jimmy Smith breaks it down for both welterweight superstars before they enter the cage.

FIGHT INFO: Nearly 20 years have passed since Tito Ortiz (18-12-1) and Chael Sonnen (28-14-1) met in a collegiate wrestling match in Sonnen’s home state of Oregon. Now, the two mixed martial arts legends meet again, with a shot at sweet revenge for Ortiz, who was pinned during their clash in 1998. On January 21, Bellator MMA will invade Los Angeles and The Forum, as the Scott Coker-led promotion prepares for one of the biggest events of the year.

In the evening’s co-main event, fans will have the opportunity to experience a welterweight war pitting fellow sluggers Paul Daley (38-14-2) against Brennan Ward (14-4). In middleweight action, Hisaki Kato (7-2) will be making his fourth appearance under the Bellator MMA umbrella, and is riding a two-fight winning streak as he prepares for undefeated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prodigy Ralek Gracie (3-0). Finally, Georgi Karakhanyan (26-6-1) will challenge Emmanuel Sanchez(13-3) in a featherweight feature fight, while Derek Campos (17-6) and Derek Anderson (14-2, 1 NC) round out the Spike-televised main card with lightweight action.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen airs live and free on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while preliminary bouts will stream live on Bellator.com and The Bellator Mobile App. Very few tickets remain and they can be purchased at The Forum Box Office, as well as Ticketmaster.com and Bellator.com.

