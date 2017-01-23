Be Part of FCFF History on Saturday, Celebrate 15 Years of MMA

unnamed (37)

Be Part of FCFF History onSaturday, Jan. 28 

Portland, OR – Join the FCFF this Saturday as we celebrate 15 years in business at Rumble @ The Roseland 90. The FCFF is the organization that challenged the state of Oregon’s Athletic Commission (OSAC) to include MMA in 2002. It was through a court ruling that MMA was legalized under OSAC, which paved the way for the sport in the state. Fifteen years later, mixed martial arts has grown tremendously from a misunderstood sport into one of the most popular athletic events on the planet. The FCFF has a rich history and is still producing the region’s top mma talent. Over the past 15 years the FCFF has worked to establish Portland, Oregon as an MMA Supertown and we want you to join the celebration on Saturday, January 28th at Rumble @ The Roseland 90.

 

Tickets available at Cascade Tickets. Doors open at 6pm, fights begin at 7pm sharp at the Roseland Theater. Avoid the processing fee by buying in person at Bridge City Fight Shop.

 

The 90th installment of the FCFF’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” will feature three Championship fights in the 125, 135, and 155-pound division and a loaded undercard.

 

 

Lightweight Title (155-pounds)

Abasi Young (Puna, HI) vs Thomas Patrick (Gracie Barra)

 

 

Flyweight Title (125-pounds)

Justin Hubbard (Salem, OR) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah)

 

 

Bantamweight Title (135-pounds)

Sean Kalinoski (Sharks MMA) vs Abdul Kamara (Gracie Barra)

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. In 2014 the FCFF begun hosting professional mma fights in addition to matching up the region’s top amateurs in tooth-in-nail battles for the belt.

