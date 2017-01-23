Be Part of FCFF History on Saturday, Celebrate 15 Years of MMA

Be Part of FCFF History on Saturday, Jan. 28 Portland, OR – Join the FCFF this Saturday as we celebrate 15 years in business at Rumble @ The Roseland 90. The FCFF is the organization that challenged the state of Oregon’s Athletic Commission (OSAC) to include MMA in 2002. It was through a court ruling that MMA was legalized under OSAC, which paved the way for the sport in the state. Fifteen years later, mixed martial arts has grown tremendously from a misunderstood sport into one of the most popular athletic events on the planet. The FCFF has a rich history and is still producing the region’s top mma talent. Over the past 15 years the FCFF has worked to establish Portland, Oregon as an MMA Supertown and we want you to join the celebration on Saturday, January 28th at Rumble @ The Roseland 90. Tickets available at Cascade Tickets. Doors open at 6pm, fights begin at 7pm sharp at the Roseland Theater. Avoid the processing fee by buying in person at Bridge City Fight Shop. The 90th installment of the FCFF’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” will feature three Championship fights in the 125, 135, and 155-pound division and a loaded undercard. Lightweight Title (155-pounds) Abasi Young (Puna, HI) vs Thomas Patrick (Gracie Barra) Flyweight Title (125-pounds) Justin Hubbard (Salem, OR) vs Isiaah Garza (Team Pah) Bantamweight Title (135-pounds) Sean Kalinoski (Sharks MMA) vs Abdul Kamara (Gracie Barra) More on facebook!