Battle at the Boat Kicks Off 2017 With Special Friday Night Boxing

10-round Middleweight Bout Headlines Event at Emerald Queen Casino

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan. 4, 2017

TACOMA, Wash. – Battle at the Boat is kicking off its 20th year with a special night of boxing on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Wash.

The nation’s longest-running tribal casino boxing series will hold its 109th event.

Topping the card will be a 10-round main event between middleweights Dashon Johnson and Ricardo Pinell.

Tickets are available through the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster Outlets. Preliminary bouts will have a special start time of 8 p.m.Doors open at 7 p.m.

“It’s hard to imagine we are entering our 20th year of boxing at the Emerald Queen Casino,” promoter Brian Halquist said. “Over that span we have had approximately 700 fights here, which is just amazing. We want to continue to deliver the best boxing in the Northwest and this card is a fantastic way to begin our 2017 series.”

Johnson, who is also a former MMA fighter with appearances on two UFC Fight Night cards, was last seen by local fight fans defeating Mike Gavronski for the WBA-NABA United States super middleweight title on Nov. 7, 2015, winning the contest by eight-round TKO.

Pinell (14-2-1, 8 KOs) has won four straight and nine out of his last 10 bouts, with his only setback after going the distance with former WBA NABA super welterweight champion John Thompson two years ago.

Battle at the Boat 109 will feature the all new VIP experience with 3rd Row Seats being discounted to $75 per ticket. All fans seated in in the VIP section (rows 1-3) will have an exclusive access point and a dedicated server to help create a true VIP experience.

The six-bout card will also feature a 153-pound contest between Zach Cooper (5-2-2, 3 KOs) and Nate Serrano (4-5-2, 3 KOs), a 135-pound fight between undefeated Gio Cabrera-Mioletti (4-0-1, KO) and Marco Cardenas (6-5-1, 2 KOs) and a 175-pound clash between Richard Vansiclen (1-0-0, KO) and Jacob Tampos.

Battle at the Boat 109 is brought to you by Brian Halquist Productions. For more information, please visit www.halquistproductions.com and the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

Battle at the Boat 109 Card

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

10 Round Main Event – 160 pounds

Dashon Johnson (21-20-3, 6 KO) vs. Ricardo Pinell (14-2-1, 8 KO)

Undercard

141 pounds: Sean Gee (3-6-0) vs. Jacob Szilasi (4-2-0, 4 KO)

135 pounds: Marco Cardenas (6-5-1, 2 KO) vs. Gio Cabrera-Mioletti (4-0-1, KO)

153 pounds: Zach Cooper (5-2-2, 3 KO) vs. Nate Serrano (4-5-2, 3 KO)

185 pounds: Carlos Villanueva (1-0-0, KO) vs. Shaitan Wilson (debut)

175 pounds: Richard Vansiclen (1-0-0, KO) vs. Jacob Tampos (debut)

ABOUT BRIAN HALQUIST

Brian Halquist Productions is the Northwest premiere fight promotion company creator of the famed “Battle at the Boat” boxing series promoting more than 19 years and over 100 fights at the Emerald Queen Casino. BHP has also built the largest professional MMA series on the USA’s west coast with “CageSport MMA” nearing more than 50 fights. Brian Halquist Productions has promoted events for ESPN, ShowTime and HBO and featured on Showtime’s historic boxing event in St Lucia, West Indies. Brian Halquist Productions has been promoting fights and concerts for over 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.