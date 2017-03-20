ATHLETES IN WEIGHT FOR THE FIFTH EDITION xforce MMA

Media Relations – xforce MMA

Photo Credit: Raphael Fedoci / MMA4Ever

ATHLETES IN WEIGHT FOR THE FIFTH EDITION xforce MMA

All set for xforce MMA 5, with appropriately heavy athletes now it’s time to wait for the event that will stir the city of Macae, in the Norte Fluminense region of Rio de Janeiro, between 18 and 19 March at the Cultural Center of Entertainment lounge Music. In last Friday (17), athletes braved the morning his first opponent, the balance. Already night fighters made the traditional seen to the public who attended the Shopping Plaza Macaé.

During weighing, the athletes did not have problems with balance and almost all duels were confirmed. The only change occurred in the main attraction of the night, where Everton Gigante would face Natalício Nascimento, but with particular problems, the Para was forced to leave the card and was replaced by Diego Jhones. As the athlete DTM accepted the fight on short notice, the confrontation will take place in combined weight.

Diego Jhones showed great enthusiasm for action in the main event of the MMA xforce 5.

“I’m very excited for this fight and I would like to thank the opportunity given by the event. My opponent is a tough athlete so I’m going to top it all. Take the fight at the minute it’s quiet and it happens in the best families, like us is at war are subject’s right. I accepted this last minute fight, because my dream is to fight, so I’m going there to do my best, “he said.

The fifth edition of xforce will for the first time with two days of great duels. On Saturday (18), MMA athletes come into play in professional and amateur fighting. On Sunday (19) is the time of Submission athletes give the show in the arena mounted Lounge Music and the main attraction will be the clash between Eduardo Jaonino (Joanino Team) and Izaac Guimarães (César Maillet Team), and other names city. The event organizer, Luiz Henrique Xavier talked about the expectations for the fifth and growth of the organization.

“The expectations are the best possible, just look here at the mall the public attended, this is only a preview, and demonstrates how the event is growing. The guys are thrilled and I hope we have a great show. Unfortunately the main event had to change the opponent, but the world of MMA is wonderful, when you think of tidying up, already appear athletes wanting to fight, it just shows the event’s growth. the xforce already got a name and it was enough to say that we need athletes to fight, already appears someone , I’m happier with it. in this edition we will have a novelty, which are the dueling Submission, where we have the main event of Eduardo Jaonino and Izaac Guimarães, which are two athletes who are on the rise and will be world champions and are here fighting with us ” , said.

Tickets are on sale in the amount of R $ 30.00 (bleachers) and R $ 50.00 (VIP area) and for those who want to attend the xforce MMA 5, the Music Lounge is on the Green Line, Aroeira Quarter, Macae, Rio de Janeiro.

Check out the card of xforce MMA 5

MMA Professional

Up to 90kg – Everton Gigante (Team Nogueira) x Diego Jhones (DTM) – Main Event (combined weight)

Up to 70kg – Max Miller Alves (Nova União) x Patrique Tavares (Tavares Team) – Co -Main Event

Up to 66kg – Ítalo Gomes (Malafaia Team) x Paulo Rodrigues (Relma Combat)

Up to 66kg – Tomas Jon Jhones (XGym) x Iago Marques (Giant Fight)

Up to 63kg – Rodinei Carvalho (Arena Champs) x Wanderson da Silva (Relma Combat)

Up to 61kg – Pedro Carvalho (Pedro Melo Team) x James Pitbull (NC Fighter)

Up to 61kg – Ricardo Popper (Art Combat) x Paulo Motta (Relma Combat)

Up to 60kg – Felipe Guerreiro (Misa Fight) x Mário Júnior (Relma Combat )

MMA Amateur

Up to 66kg – Alessandro Pinguin (Hebron) x Eliuson Samuray (Art Combat)

Up to 61kg – Davi Teixeira (Hebron) x Vitor Hugo Nego (David Muay Thai)

Up to 66kg – Marcus Vinícius “Vinny PQD” (BCT) x Davi Reis ( Street Fighter Top Team / Léo Ryan)

Up to 75kg – Daniel Borges (BCT) x Matheus Coutinho (Street Fighter Top Team / Léo Ryan)

Up to 61kg – Elizeu Batoré (NC Fighter) x Matheus Macieira (Arena Champs)

—————————————————————————————————————————

Link to matter in our Portal:

https://mma4ever.com.br/mma/atletas-no-peso-para-quinta-edicao-xforce-mma/

MMA4EVER Mídia Esportiva Telefone: 021-9-9989-3655 E-mail: imprensa@mma4ever.com Site: mma4ever.com Facebook: facebook.com/m4vmma Twitter: twitter.com/m4vmma Instagram: instagram.com/m4vmma Youtube: youtube.com/m4vmma

Assessoria de Imprensa – XForce MMA

Crédito das fotos: Raphael Fedoci/MMA4Ever

ATLETAS NO PESO PARA A QUINTA EDIÇÃO DO XFORCE MMA

Tudo pronto para o XForce MMA 5, com os atletas devidamente pesados agora é hora de aguardar o evento que vai agitar a cidade de Macaé, na Região Norte Fluminense do Rio de Janeiro, entre os dias 18 e 19 de março no Espaço Cultural de Entretenimento Lounge Music. Na última sexta-feira (17), os atletas enfrentaram de manhã seu primeiro adversário, a balança. Já de noite os lutadores fizeram a tradicional encarada para o público que compareceu ao Shopping Plaza Macaé.

Durante a pesagem, os atletas não tiveram problemas com a balança e quase todos os duelos foram confirmados. A única alteração aconteceu na atração principal da noite, onde Everton Gigante iria encarar Natalício Nascimento, mas com problemas particulares, o paraense foi obrigado a deixar o card e foi substituído por Diego Jhones. Como o atleta da DTM aceitou a luta em cima da hora, o confronto acontecerá em peso combinado.

Diego Jhones demonstrou bastante empolgação para entrar em ação na luta principal do XForce MMA 5.

“Estou bastante empolgado para essa luta e gostaria de agradecer a oportunidade que foi dada pelo evento. Meu adversário é um atleta muito duro então vou para cima com tudo. Pegar luta em cima da hora é tranquilo e acontece nas melhores famílias, como a gente está na guerra estamos sujeito isso mesmo. Aceitei essa luta de última hora, pois meu sonho é lutar, então vou lá vou dar o meu melhor”, disse.

A quinta edição do XForce contará pela primeira vez com dois dias de grandes duelos. No sábado (18), os atletas de MMA entram em ação em combates profissionais e amadores. Já no domingo (19), é a vez dos atletas do Submission darem o show na arena montada no Lounge Music e a atração principal será o confronto entre Eduardo Jaonino (Joanino Team) e Izaac Guimarães (César Maillet Team), além de outros nomes da cidade. O organizador do evento, Luiz Henrique Xavier falou sobre as expectativas para a quinta edição e o crescimento da organização.

“As expectativas são as melhores possíveis, basta ver que aqui no shopping o público compareceu, isso é só uma prévia e demonstra como o evento está crescendo. A galera está animadíssima e espero que tenhamos um grande show. Infelizmente a luta principal teve que trocar o adversário, mas o mundo do MMA é maravilhoso, quando você pensa em arrumar, já aparecem atletas querendo lutar, isso só mostra o crescimento do evento. O XForce já pegou um nome e bastou falar que precisamos de atleta para lutar, já aparece alguém, fico mais feliz com isso. Nessa edição teremos uma novidade, que são os duelos de Submission, onde teremos a luta principal do Eduardo Jaonino e Izaac Guimarães, que são dois atletas que estão em ascenção e serão campeões mundiais e estão aqui lutando conosco”, disse.

Os ingressos já estão à venda nos valores de R$ 30,00 (arquibancada) e R$ 50,00 (área vip) e para quem quiser comparecer ao XForce MMA 5, o Lounge Music fica na Linha Verde, Bairro Aroeira, Macaé, Rio de Janeiro.

Confira o card do XForce MMA 5

MMA Profissional

Até 90kg – Everton Gigante (Team Nogueira) x Diego Jhones (DTM) – Main Event (peso combinado)

Até 70kg – Max Miller Alves (Nova União) x Patrique Tavares (Tavares Team) – Co-Main Event

Até 66kg – Ítalo Gomes (Malafaia Team) x Paulo Rodrigues (Relma Combat)

Até 66kg – Tomas Jon Jhones (XGym) x Iago Marques (Gigante Fight)

Até 63kg – Rodinei Carvalho(Arena Champs) x Wanderson da Silva (Relma Combat)

Até 61kg – Pedro Carvalho (Pedro Melo Team) x Tiago Pitbull (NC Fighter)

Até 61kg – Ricardo Bombinha (Art Combat) x Paulo Motta (Relma Combat)

Até 60kg – Felipe Guerreiro (Misa Fight) x Mário Júnior (Relma Combat)

MMA Amador

Até 66kg – Alessandro Pinguin (Hebron) x Eliuson Samuray (Art Combat)

Até 61kg – Davi Teixeira (Hebron) x Vitor Hugo Nego (Davi Muay Thai)

Até 66kg – Marcus Vinícius “Vinny PQD” (BCT) x Davi Reis (Street Fighter Top Team/Léo Ryan)

Até 75kg – Daniel Borges (BCT) x Matheus Coutinho (Street Fighter Top Team/Léo Ryan)

Até 61kg – Elizeu Batoré (NC Fighter) x Matheus Macieira (Arena Champs)

—————————————————————————————————————————

Link para matéria em nosso Portal:

https://mma4ever.com.br/mma/atletas-no-peso-para-quinta-edicao-xforce-mma/