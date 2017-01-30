ATHLETE REGISTRATION IS OPEN!!!! WHO IS GOING TO BE THE CHAMPION??

EVENT REGISTRATION IS LIVE AND OPEN Register and compete in your favorite Evolution Sport Expo Event!!Join the more then 3,000 registered athletes in 23 amazing sporting tournaments and competitions. DUECES WILD THROWDOWN POWERED BY GET RX’D. We are excited to announce Deuces Wild 2017, the SIXTH edition of our successful two-person fitness competition. Prize Purse!!!! First Place in the Open Division will take home 750 Cash. First Place in the Masters Division will take home 350 Cash and First Place in the Scaled division will take home 170 Cash CLICK HERE TO REGISTER EVOLUTION EXPO RUN Join us for the Evolution Expo Run held at the Evolution Sports Expo. Our run will feature a 1K family fun run, 5K and 10K trail run. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER EVOLUTION FITNESS CHAMPIONSHIP The Evolution Fitness Championships is sanctioned by Musclemania The Top Natural Bodybuilding Event organization in the world. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER CYNTHIA ROTHROCK

INTL. KARATE TOURNAMENT

The Largest open tournament in Northern California held at the Evolution Sports Expo!! 1st Place winners of fighting and forms will win an appearance in Cynthia’s newest movie to start production in 2017 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER THE GENTLE ART JIU JITSU TOURNAMENT GI/NO-GI Early Registration Ends Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:59 PM PST 1 Division: $ 70.00 – 2 Divisions: $ 95.00 Online Registration Ends Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:59 PM PST OnSite Registration: 1 Division: $ 90.00 – 2 Divisions: $ 115.00 Coaches Challenge For Every 10 competitors from your Team, Receive $50 for your Academy CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Please contact us today and become an official Evolution Sports Expo Business Vendor/Sponsor. View our Sponsorship Deck Info and Expo Floor Plan here and feel free to contact us for further details. Total Attendees: 10,000+ Total Athletes/Competitors: 3,000+ EVENT DETAILS Date: March 18th, 2017 Venue: Santa Clara Convention Center 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Show Time: 9:00AM – 8:00PM Visit our Website at: www.EvolutionSportsExpo.com info@evolutionsportsexpo.com Phone#: 844-EVO-EXPO Email: