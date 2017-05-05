Araça Fight Card Will Have Seven Title Fights And Free Admission

Araça Fight Card Will Have Seven Title Fights And Free Admission

On May 26 the Gym of Champions in the city of Araçariguama, will host the Araça Fight and apparently the gym name inspired the organization of the event which will take in all seven title fights in various categories. In total will be 16 fights between muay-thai, MMA Amateur and Professional MMA and fan interested struggle watch pay nothing for it, just take one kg of non-perishable food to have access to the event, food those who will go to Fund social Solidarity of the city itself.

The main event of the event marks the return and also the farewell of a veteran of the struggles. Marcelo Pauslista, known for high-level will have a striking style duel to face the expert in jiu-jitsu Alison “Snooze”. Regardless of outcome, Marcelo Paulista has said this will be his last fight in MMA and will focus only on their team and athletes. What makes the duel even more attractive is that the winner will still go with the belt of the category of welterweight.

In the professional card of the event will have seven matches and they will belt up for grabs which sets the course of virtually all categories of the event. Other names of the highlights that will be present on the card is up to Leandro Compri, who always takes a lot of crowd where fighting, Sandro Vieira, another veteran in fighting and also the professional debut of a young promise, Guilherme Barros who will make the co-main event night worth the belt of flies.

The Araça Fight takes place on May 26 in Champions Gym in Araçariguama with entrance to a kg of non-perishable food. Here are all the card of the event:

Araca FIGHT

May 26, Champions Gym, Araçariguama – SP

CARD EVENT

MMA PROFESSIONAL

Alisson Snooze vs Marcelo Paulista

Guilherme vs Caio

Leandro Compri vs Joanderson

Sandro Marcelo Vieira vs Barrier

Neilo vs Lucas Kramer

Maira Solange vs

Thiago vs Shark Euclid

MMA AMADOR

Thales Adriel vs Iago Felipe

Bruno Souza vs Lucas Queiroz

Breno Toquinho vs Vitor Gabriel

MUAY THAI-

Adriana Pedroso vs. Daniela Jesus

Manoel Hill vs Yago Mexican

Jeffrey Freitas vs Pablo Tano

Paulo Cesar vs Fabio Romario

Nico vs Botelho Anderson Lima

Araça Fight define card com sete disputas de cinturão e entrada franca

No dia 26 de maio o Ginásio dos Campeões, na cidade de Araçariguama, será sede do Araça Fight e ao que parece o nome do ginásio inspirou a organização do evento que terá ao todo sete disputas de cinturão em diversas categorias. Ao todo serão 16 lutas entre muay-thai, MMA Amador e MMA Profissional e o fã de luta interessado em assistir não paga nada por isso, basta levar um kg de alimento não perecível para ter acesso ao evento, alimentos esses que serão revertidos para Fundo Social da Solidariedade da própria cidade.

A luta principal do evento marca o retorno e também a despedida de um veterano das lutas. Marcelo Pauslista, conhecido pela trocação de alto nível terá um duelo de estilo ao enfrentar o especialista em jiu-jitsu Alison “Soneca”. Independente de resultado, Marcelo Paulista já informou que essa será sua última luta no MMA e irá focar apenas em sua equipe e atletas. O que torna o duelo ainda mais atrativo é que o vencedor ainda sairá com o cinturão da categoria dos meio-médios.

No card profissional do evento terá sete combates e todos eles terão cinturão em disputa o que define o rumo de praticamente todas as categorias do evento. Outros nomes de destaques que estarão presente no card fica por conta de Leandro Compri, que sempre leva muita torcida onde luta, Sandro Vieira, outro veterano nas lutas e também a estreia profissional de uma jovem promessa, Guilherme Barros que fará a luta co-principal da noite valendo o cinturão dos moscas.

O Araça Fight acontece no dia 26 de maio no Ginásio dos Campeões em Araçariguama com entrada a um kg de alimento não perecível. Veja abaixo todo o card do evento:

ARAÇA FIGHT

26 de Maio, Ginásio dos Campeões, Araçariguama – SP

CARD DO EVENTO

MMA PROFISSIONAL

Alisson Soneca vs Marcelo Paulista

Guilherme vs Caio

Leandro Compri vs Joanderson

Sandro Vieira vs Marcelo Barreira

Neilo vs Lucas Kramer

Maira vs Solange

Thiago Tubarão vs Euclides

MMA AMADOR

Thales Adriel vs Iago Felipe

Bruno Souza vs Lucas Queiroz

Breno Toquinho vs Vitor Gabriel

MUAY-THAI

Adriana Pedroso vs Daniela Jesus

Manoel do Morro vs Yago Mexicano

Jeffrey Freitas vs Pablo Tano

Paulo César vs Fábio Romário

Nico Botelho vs Anderson Lima