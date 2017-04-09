Anthony ”Rumble” Johnson announces his retirement at UFC 210





Anthony “Rumble” Johnson announced his retirement in the Octagon after his submission loss to UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. “Rumble” has had his ups and downs in the sport but I don’t think anyone saw this coming. Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has been on the top of his game since he decided to move up in weight and return to the Octagon after his stint in World Series of Fighting. It was a shock to the MMA World that he decided to retire. Check out his post fight announcement.

