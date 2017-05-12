AMTL RETURNS ON MAY 27, 2017

WITH TWO TITLES ON THE LINE

FOR “MUAY THAI IN THE DMV” For Immediate Release: Washington, D.C., U.S.A – (May 11, 2017) – Mayday! Mayday! The American Muay Thai League (AMTL) is heading back towards Washington, DC for “Muay Thai in the DMV” on Saturday, May 27, 2017. Returning to AMTL and defending his USMTA 140lb title will be Chas Coady (Level Up: Bowie, MD) going up against David Chun (Kaizen MMA: Fairfax, VA).

Both Coady and Chun were featured in the AMTL 4 man Tournament on March 11, 2017 in which both fighters showed amazing skills, but didn’t face each other…….until now!

Additionally, the main card will feature another intriguing bout featuring Jake Darr (Ground Control: Baltimore, MD) vs. Holden Nagel (Eight Points Muay Thai: Winston-Salem, NC) for the vacant 168lb USMTA Mid-Atlantic title.

Along with these two title fights, the undercard will have 13 Muay Thai bouts featuring upcoming Muay Thai prospects competing from the DMV, New York, North Carolina, and Florida regions. All the excitement will take place at the Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage (TMCT) located in Washington, D.C. Tickets for this event are available NOW priced from $45 and are only available at AMTLPromotions.com. All bouts are subject to change.

Doors at the Thurgood Marshall Center for the "Muay Thai in the DMV" event on May 27, 2017 will open at 4pm EST with the first bell ringing in at 5pm EST.

The American Muay Thai League (AMTL) was founded in 2014 by CEO and President of AMTL,(Kru) Josef Pearson. Pearson is a product of the famous Sor Thanikul gym located in Bangkok, Thailand. Pearson, the former fighter/trainer turned promoter is utilizing his experience to bring the elements of Thailand to North America in establishing the American Muay Thai League (AMTL). Based out of Washington, D.C., The American Muay Thai League (AMTL) is best known for consistently delivering the purest form of Professional Thai Boxing on American soil within the highest of standards. The organization has several years of combined experience with an in-depth knowledge of Muay Thai, making the American Muay Thai League (AMTL) a favorite event among fighters and fans. By displaying some of the best professional Muay Thai boxing practitioners from across the world, the American Muay Thai League (AMTL) is continuing to grow to become the best Muay Thai promotion in the Nation.

The Thurgood Marshall Center for Service and Heritage is an innovative community project located at 1816 12th Street, NW, in the heart of the Shaw neighborhood in Washington, DC which involves restoring a large vacant historic building back to a community services center. The project brings together at one welcoming location the supportive programs, services, and guidance that will help families and youth build better lives and a brighter future overcoming poverty and neglect. The project preserves this National Historic Landmark building for the benefit of neighborhoods, families, children, and youth — a building selected for the White House Millennium Council's Save America's Treasures listing of 101 historic treasures. The project has renovated and restored this once-vacant but grand five-story (35,000 square foot) building and gymnasium as the Thurgood Marshall Center by January 2000 and to have it again become a focal point of the dynamic Shaw community in the center of Washington, D.C. The project captures and portrays, through an interactive Thurgood Marshall Center heritage, program the living stories of African American leaders and communities struggling in the face of discrimination, building lives not only of hope and survival, but also of achievement and success.