FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE American middleweight Paul Bradley Steps up to challenge “Storm” Alexander Shlemenko in main event M-1 Challenge 75, March 3 , in Moscow, Russia ST. PETERSBURG, Russia ( January 27, 2017 ) – American MMA veteran Paul “The Gentleman” Bradley has stepped up to meet the awesome challenge presented by 2016 M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko in the March 3rd M-1 Challenge 75 main event in Moscow. ST. PETERSBURG, Russia () – American MMA veteranhas stepped up to meet the awesome challenge presented by 2016 M-1 Grand Prix middleweight championin the March 3main event in Moscow. M-1 Challenge 75 will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV . Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV . Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. A three-time Bellator champion, Shlemenko (54-9-0. 1 NC, M-1: 4-0-0) defeated former M-1 Challenge champion Vyacheslav Vasilevsky last year in the M-1 Grand Prix Middleweight Championship semifinals and championship final, respectively, by three-round majority decision and third-round submission (choke). Shlemenko vs. Vasilevsky I & II were also the M-1 Challenge 68 & 64 Fights of the Night. Former Ring of Combat champion Bradley (23-7-0, M-1: 0-0-0) will be making his M-1 Challenge debut, however, he’s a seasoned MMA veteran having fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator and World Series of Fighting. The 33-year-old Bradley, fighting out of San Diego (California), was a standout wrestler at the powerhouse University of Iowa. He is known for his physical strength, tremendous endurance, and balanced stand-up and ground skills. Undefeated M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0-0), of Russia, will defend his title in the co-feature against Maksin Grabovich (5-2-0, M-1: 4-0-0), of Russia, who replaced injured Kazakh challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0). Russian welterweight prospect Sergey “Streetfighter” Romanov (10-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) meets Russian veteran Magomed “The White Wolf” Sultanakhmedov (18-5-0, M-1: 10-1-0), while another American fighter, lightweight Keon “The Black Assassin” Caldwell (11-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0), will make his M-1 Global debut against former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (12-2-0, M-1: 6-2-0), of Ukraine. Rounding out a loaded M-1 Challenge 75 main card is a middleweight clash between Russian favorite Valery “The Russian Hammer” Myasinikov (10-1-2, M-1: 1-1-2) and Spaniard Enoc Solves Torres (19-9-1, M-1: 5-6-1). INFORMATION: www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1- GlobalNews M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR: M-1 Challenge 74 – Feb. 18, 2017 – St. Petersburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 75 – March 3, 2017 – Moscow, Russia ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 160 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 promises to be another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV: Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime! Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. USA MEDIA CONTACT: Bob Trieger, Full Court PRESS, 978.590.0470 bobtfcp@hotmail.com , @FightPublicist