American middleweight Paul Bradley Steps up to challenge “Storm” Alexander Shlemenko in main event

|
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 27, 2017
) – American MMA veteran Paul “The Gentleman” Bradley
has stepped up to meet the awesome challenge presented by 2016 M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko
in the March 3rd M-1 Challenge 75
main event in Moscow.
M-1 Challenge 75
will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV
. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV
. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.
A three-time Bellator champion, Shlemenko (54-9-0. 1 NC, M-1: 4-0-0) defeated former M-1 Challenge champion Vyacheslav Vasilevsky last year in the M-1 Grand Prix Middleweight Championship semifinals and championship final, respectively, by three-round majority decision and third-round submission (choke). Shlemenko vs. Vasilevsky I & II were also the M-1 Challenge 68 & 64 Fights of the Night.
Former Ring of Combat champion Bradley (23-7-0, M-1: 0-0-0) will be making his M-1 Challenge debut, however, he’s a seasoned MMA veteran having fought in the UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator and World Series of Fighting.
The 33-year-old Bradley, fighting out of San Diego (California), was a standout wrestler at the powerhouse University of Iowa. He is known for his physical strength, tremendous endurance, and balanced stand-up and ground skills.
Undefeated M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0-0), of Russia, will defend his title in the co-feature against Maksin Grabovich (5-2-0, M-1: 4-0-0), of Russia, who replaced injured Kazakh challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0).
Russian welterweight prospect Sergey “Streetfighter” Romanov (10-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) meets Russian veteran Magomed “The White Wolf” Sultanakhmedov (18-5-0, M-1: 10-1-0), while another American fighter, lightweight Keon “The Black Assassin” Caldwell (11-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0), will make his M-1 Global debut against former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (12-2-0, M-1: 6-2-0), of Ukraine.
Rounding out a loaded M-1 Challenge 75 main card is a middleweight clash between Russian favorite Valery “The Russian Hammer” Myasinikov (10-1-2, M-1: 1-1-2) and Spaniard Enoc Solves Torres (19-9-1, M-1: 5-6-1).
Twitter & Instagram:
@M1GlobalNews
@VFinkelchtein
@M1Global
Facebook:
M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR:
M-1 Challenge 74 – Feb. 18, 2017 – St. Petersburg, Russia
M-1 Challenge 75 – March 3, 2017 – Moscow, Russia