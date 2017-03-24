Amber Brown Interview

What’s up fight fans. Today I had the chance to sit down with Invicta’s very own Amanda Brown. She has a fight coming up on March 25, 2017. Let’s have a seat with her and talk.

Nick: What does it mean (for you) to be a fighter?

Amber: For me being a fighter means inspiring others and my daughter, that is really what I love, is having others looks up to you. So I want to be the best I can be as a role model for others.

Nick: At what age did you begin to train martial arts?

Amber: I started training at the age of 20.

Nick: What belts disciplines do you train and what belts do you have in them?

Amber: I train all aspects of mma, however I just put on a Gi for the first time pretty recently.

Nick: What was your ameatuer record?

Amber: I do not have any amateur mma experience, I went 4-0 as an amateur boxer.

Nick: How long have you been with Fit NHB?

Amber: I have been with FIT NHB my entire career, since late 2008.

Nick: With your fighting background to you prefer to keep the fight standing or take it to the ground?

Amber: I feel comfortable wherever the fight goes, ground or standing.

Nick: What is your biggest strength as a fighter? What is your greatest weakness?

Amber: I would say my biggest strength is the discipline that comes along with fighting, dieting & training. My weakness would be probably knowing when I should stop and rest. I always want to be training. But now I am getting better at incorporating the recovery and rest. It is just as important.

Nick: What is your favorite strike to use in any fight?

Amber: I love to throw elbows!

Nick: Do you feel that you represent the next generation of fighter? Do you have any added pressure to represent it?

Amber: I feel I definitely represent the next generation. I am an elite athlete who is at the top in one of the best organizations in the world.

Nick: With cutting weight and fighter safety always being a priority, what methods of cutting weight do you use? How much weight do you usually have to cut before a fight? Do you feel the weight cut has a major impact on your strength before a fight?

Amber: I usually do salt baths to cut weight. I usually cut for the actual weight cut maybe about 10lbs. I feel if you do it right, come fight time you should be good, that’s where the discipline comes into play.

Nick: Your nickname is The Bully. Who gave it to you? Why?

Amber: The Bully came from my amateur days boxing, after my wins, people would just keep saying, “you’re a bully” and it just stuck with me.

Nick: You understand that marketing is important in the sport. What tips would you give young up and coming fighters on the balance of presenting yourself based on beauty vs. brawn or skill alone?

Amber: Every girl markets themselves differently, I am not one to show off a bunch of myself and do a bunch of modeling, because as stated before, I am inspired by being an inspiration and role model for younger people. Just be yourself!

Nick: You have a 6-3 professional record and also fight for Invicta which is the big name in all women’s MMA. Do you have plans to ever come up in weight and sign with UFC or Bellator?

Amber: I am happy with Invicta Fc and at 105lbs.

Nick: March 25 you will be facing Ashley Cummins at Invicta 22. Do you have a prediction for the fight for your fans?

Amber: On March 25th, my fight with Cummins is going to be a tough one, I expect it to be a grinding war. However being a Bully I plan on fighting my fight, whether it be on the feet or ground, and my hand will be raised at the end!

Nick: Who is your favorite MMA fighter past or present?

Amber: One of my all time favorites is Cris Cyborg, she is a beast and will destroy whoever they put in front of her.

Nick: If you could have one dream fight with anyone, who would it be? Why?

Amber: One person I’d really like to face is Ayaka Hamasaki again. Even if it weren’t for the title.

Amber would like to thank all of her team and coaches at FIT NHB. She would also like to give a shout out to her team at Elevation Boxing & Fitness. She also would like to thank her sponsors, Trent Cotney, Damage Control Mouthguards, Intestinal Fortitude, Mma Road Hog, Conchita’s Cafe, Chandra’s Insane Fitness & Therapeutic Massage, Precision Security, Mei-Li Fighting Aardvark Painting, and Uma Fight Gears.

Amber is a great person to talk to and I wish her the best in her upcoming fight. This is @GhOsT oF tHe CaGe signing off.