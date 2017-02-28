Alliance MMA Retains Kings Highway Media

NEW YORK, NY – February 28, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), the largest group of regional mixed martial arts (MMA) sports organizations in the U.S., announced today the retention of Kings Highway Media, LLC for the purposes of domestic and international omni-channel media rights distribution. The partnership supports Alliance MMA’s focus on key revenue drivers including live events, content and sponsorships.

Kings Highway Media, founded in 2012 and led by Managing Partner Andrew Whitaker, is headquartered in Rowayton, CT.

headquartered in Rowayton, CT. Alliance MMA, headquartered in New York City, currently holds more than 60 events a year, with plans to execute over 125. Regionally, Alliance MMA can be seen on CBS Sports Net (Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ CFFC63 airs this Thursday at 10:30pm) and Comcast SportsNet Chicago.

“Kings Highway understands there are so many ways to deliver content today. The amount of time spent daily in front of screens, and answering the questions of who is watching those screens and most critically, what devices they are watching on, all come into play,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “We are confident Kings Highway will pursue all the right avenues for us.”

Andrew Whitaker, Kings Highway’s Managing Partner, is notable for his success in creating and then leveraging the international market and its appetite for the professional wrestling organization, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE). He, along with his team, currently consults for a global clientele, which includes rugby union, cricket, horse racing, boxing, wrestling and select media rights agencies.

“Alliance MMA intends to take their linear and non-linear content to new markets globally, and Kings Highway looks forward to sitting down with our friends worldwide to introduce them to all that is Alliance MMA. We couldn’t be more excited.” said Whitaker.

Alliance MMA currently operates eight regional MMA promotions across the country: Atlantic City-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), Washington-based Combat Games MMA (COGA), Chicago-based Hoosier Fight Club (HFC), Memphis-based V3 Fights, Baltimore-based Shogun Fights, Ohio-based Iron Tiger Fight Series (IT Fight Series), Miami-based Fight Time Promotions, as well as a San Diego-based promotion. The Company expects to acquire up to twelve additional MMA promotions over the next eight months.

