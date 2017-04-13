Alliance MMA Retains Branding Agency 160over90

NEW YORK, NY – April 13, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together leading regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, announced today the retention of full-service branding agency and creative services firm, 160over90, to develop the company’s visual identity.

Harnessing a proven track record of generating results for globally recognized brands, 160over90 is a leader in developing integrated communications strategies, breakthrough narratives, and engaging creative content on behalf of its clients. In addition to the agency’s foothold in the higher education landscape, 160over90 has over 15 years of experience in building bold, business solutions for companies in the sports, automotive, luxury goods, and entertainment verticals.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with an agency as prestigious as 160over90,” said James Byrne, Chief Marketing Officer at Alliance MMA. “They have proven to be some of the most innovative and hard-working people in this industry, inducing explosive growth across numerous consumer markets. Alliance MMA looks forward to collaborating with 160over90 to enhance our value, unify our vision, and build the pillars for our evolving brand.”

160over90 works with a diverse portfolio of strongly established brand including; Nike, Under Armour, the Philadelphia Eagles, The University of Florida, the Indianapolis Colts, The U.S. Open, Atlantic 10 Conference, Ferrari and American Eagle, among other internationally-established companies. With offices in Philadelphia, PA, Newport Beach, CA, Gainesville, FL and Columbus, OH, 160over90’s nationwide efforts coincide with Alliance MMA’s intention of ceating an ongoing regional MMA presence in the top 20 major media markets across the country.

“160over90 is excited to partner with Alliance MMA by working closely with their executive team to enlarge their importance and presence in the highly commercial mixed martial arts space,” said Corey Levin, Director of New Business, Principal at 160over90. “Not only does this partnership allow us to diversify 160over90’s client list within the sports realm, but we are galvanized to be involved with the world’s fastest growing sport.”

About 160over90

Equal parts think tank and branding firm, 160over90 has been heralded for crafting breakthrough brand narratives on behalf of its clients. The agency’s portfolio can be broken down into three highly specialized segments. In the consumer space, 160over90 works with Nike, Ferrari North America, and Under Armour among its clientele. In the world of professional sports, the agency represents the Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Jets. In the higher education arena, the firm is agency of record for UCLA, Texas A&M University, and the University of Florida. Services range from the development of single creative pieces to institution-wide image and rebranding campaigns.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ: AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.