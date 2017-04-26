ALLIANCE MMA MANAGEMENT AGENCY SIGNS NEW MIXED MARTIAL ARTS PROSPECTS

ALLIANCE MMA MANAGEMENT AGENCY SIGNS

NEW YORK, NY – April 26, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together leading regional productions to build the next generation of MMA champions, announced today signings of several fighters by the SuckerPunch Entertainment management agency.

Three of the most notable prospects to join the SuckerPunch roster are Jason Soares (10-0), Manny Vazquez (11-2), and Karl Roberson (3-0). SuckerPunch Entertainment, which was acquired by Alliance MMA this past January, is an established brand with a decade’s experience in the MMA space and is home to almost 100 athletes.

“SuckerPunch continues to build a diverse roster bolstered by some of the most exceptional prospects in all of regional MMA,” said Alliance MMA President Robert Haydak. “Jason Soares, Manny Vazquez, and Karl Roberson are all excellent talents and Alliance MMA eagerly awaits their next bouts under the SuckerPunch Entertainment brand.”

Jason “The Specimen” Soares (27) is the undisputed featherweight champion of Fight Time Promotions. Fighting out of Key Largo, Florida, by way of New York City, Soares is a submission specialist winning seven of his ten pro bouts that way. He is a representative of Freestyle Fighting Academy and is scheduled to face Rafael Alves in a non-title match at Fight Time 37 on June 16th.

Manny Vazquez (23) is a special athlete that has made the walk to the cage a total of 14 times in under four years. Fighting out of Elmwood Park, Illinois, Vazquez is a veteran of several promotions including King Of The Cage, Legacy FC, and most recently Bellator MMA. Vazquez won his national promotion debut on March 31st at Bellator 175 where he defeated a highly-experienced Nate Williams via unanimous decision.

Karl Roberson (26) is a fast-rising middleweight and member of the Killer B Combat Sports Academy in Monmouth, New Jersey. Roberson is a GLORY kickboxing veteran that has cross-competed in kickboxing and MMA since 2013. Undefeated at 3-0 in MMA, Roberson has terrific stand-up skills and a blossoming ground game. His most recent victory came at Shogun Fights 16 on April 8th, where he defeated Elijah Gbollie via TKO.

“We are elated about bringing in Jason, Manny, and Karl,” said SuckerPunch Entertainment Managing Director Bryan Hamper. “Jason has showed he is getting ready to take the next step in his career, and we hope to guide him through that process. Manny Vazquez is a terrific young fighter with tons of experience at just 23 years of age. He has worked his way up the ladder and now he’s on the big stage. Karl Roberson is an immensely talented individual whose kickboxing gets fans out of their seats, and strikes fear in his opponent’s hearts. Both Jason and Karl are in a position to put themselves on a short list of fighters that could get the call up to a larger promotion following their next wins.”

“Jason, Manny, and Karl are three great examples of what kind of athletes SuckerPunch Entertainment aims to do business with,” said SuckerPunch Managing Director Brian Butler. “They, along with the rest of our first quarter signings, have exhibited their skills inside the cage, and proven to be quality individuals with plenty of promise going forward. I know I speak for everyone at SuckerPunch Entertainment when I say we are very pleased with how the first quarter of 2017 has gone.”

The following fighters have signed with SuckerPunch Entertainment in the first quarter of this year:

FLYWEIGHT:

Manny Vazquez (11-2)

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Bobby Butler (2-0)

Skyler Frazier (4-1)

Roman Salazar (10-5)

Jason Soares (10-0)

WELTERWEIGHT:

Maik Ferrante (3-1)

Herman Terrado (14-3)

Cole Williams (9-1)

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

Karl Roberson (3-0)

Punahele Soriano (1-0)

HEAVYWEIGHT:

Daniel James (6-2)

The current list of upcoming matchups for SuckerPunch fighters over the next three months is shown below. These fights and events and the fighters participating in them are subject to change without notice.

Name Weight Organization Opponent 5/5/2017 Arnold Berdon 135 Victory Johnnie Roades 5/5/2017 Daniel James 265 Victory Daniel Galemore 5/10/2017 Cheyden Leialoha 135 AlaskaFC Josh Branham 5/19/2017 Kurt Holobaugh 155 Titan JZ Cavacante 5/19/2017 Gleidson Dejesus 135 Titan Edir Terry 5/19/2017 Dan Ige 145 Titan Edwin Valenzuela 5/20/2017 Mike Pope 155 CFFC Joe Lowry 5/20/2017 Karl Roberson 195 CFFC Derrick Brown 5/20/2017 Chris Birchler 265 CFFC TBD 6/3/2017 Max Holloway 145 UFC Jose Aldo 6/3/2017 Oluwale Bamgbose 185 UFC Paulo Borrachinha 6/16/2017 Jason Soares 145 Fight Time Rafael Alves 6/16/2017 Andrew Whitney 145 Fight Time Matt McCook 6/24/2017 Douglas Lima 170 Bellator Lorenz Larkin 6/24/2017 Brian Foster 170 WSOF John Fitch 6/24/2017 Herman Terrado 170 WSOF Joao Zeferino 6/25/2017 Felice Herrig 115 UFC Justine Kish 6/25/2017 Carla Esparza 115 UFC Maryna Moroz 7/7/2017 Angela Hill 115 UFC Ashley Yoder

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ: AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.