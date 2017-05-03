Alliance MMA Hosts First Fight in Philadelphia in 2017

ALLIANCE MMA HOSTS FIRST FIGHT IN PHILADELPHIA IN 2017

Local Philadelphia Fighters are Given the Opportunity to Shine at CFFC 65

NEW YORK, NY – May 2, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, is promoting Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) 65 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday, May 20th.

“CFFC returns to the city of Brotherly Love after a successful San Diego event in March,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “We are looking forward to CFFC 65 because this event provides local fighters with the best opportunities to develop their skills and advance to the next level of competition.”

CFFC 65 features three title fights including Anton Berzin vs. Jamelle Jones for the inaugural light heavyweight title and Joe Lowry vs. Mike Pope for the lightweight title. The main event features “Phighter” Sean Brady vs. Tanner Saraceno for the vacant welterweight title. Brady is the top northeast prospect and comes back after battling an injury to face Saraceno, the CFFC 63 winner and WWE’s “Tough Enough” contestant.

“Since joining Alliance MMA our fighters have a stronger platform to reach the next level of competition,” said Devon Mathiesen, General Manager of CFFC. “We have a lot of talented fighters on the card this time around including Philadelphia fighters Sean Brady, Anton Berzin and Joseph Lowry.”

Tickets for CFFC 65 can be purchased at http://cffc.tv/tickets/cffc-65.

