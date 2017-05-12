ALLIANCE MMA FIGHTER ADVANCES TO UFC THIS SATURDAY

ALLIANCE MMA FIGHTER ADVANCES TO UFC THIS SATURDAY

Watch the Jared Gordon Alliance MMA Profile Interview

NEW YORK, NY – May 12, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, announced today that former Alliance MMA fighter Jared Gordon will make his United Fighting Championship (UFC) debut this Saturday at UFC211.

“Our stated mission from day one has to been to showcase the best regional fighters who will become the next generation of champions,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “Jared’s signing to the UFC was the first of many more examples of fighters being signed to the top ranks. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in his first UFC fight this weekend.”

Gordon has dealt with many trials and tribulations over the course of his MMA career. Recently Alliance MMA sat down with Jared and members of his family to talk about his past, his path to success, his relationship with loved ones, and finding his purpose in life. This highly inspirational story is testament to Jared’s extraordinary dedication to the sport, and his ability to overcome personal adversity to achieve success. The video can be seen athttps://youtu.be/l-tQnKbXqX4.

Gordon, who was Cage Fury Fighting Championships Featherweight champion, will take on Michael Quinones at the American Airlines arena in Dallas, Texas this Saturday. The fight will air on the UFC 211 FX Prelims beginning at 8PM ET.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.