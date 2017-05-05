Alliance MMA Expands Promotional Reach to Georgia

Alliance MMA Expands Promotional Reach to Georgia
National Fighting Championship 95 to Showcase a 16-Fight Card 
NEW YORK, NY – May 5, 2017Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA),  a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, is promoting National Fighting Championship (NFC) 95 at the Electric Cowboy in Kennesaw, GA on Friday, May 12.

“We are looking forward with great anticipation to NFC 95 as it will be the first event promoted under the Alliance MMA umbrella in the southeast region,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA.  “This will be our 17th professional MMA event in 2017, and with more promotions scheduled throughout the country the rest of the year, and additional acquisitions planned for the near future, Alliance MMA is well on the way to reaching our objective of producing at least 125 regional MMA events per year.”

Now a key operating entity of the Alliance MMA enterprise, NFC 95 will feature the presence of distinguished industry veterans, including Burt Watson who will be attending in his capacity as Director of Fighter Relations for the Company.

“We are looking forward to a full night of MMA action, and are excited to welcome the Alliance MMA senior management team to Georgia,” said David Oblas, Founder and General Manager of National Fighting Championship. “We are honored to now be a valuable member of the Alliance MMA family, and are particularly pleased that an MMA celebrity like Burt Watson will be contributing to the success of our event next week – it most definitely will add a lot of additional excitement.”

NFC 95 features sixteen fights including the main event with Atlanta-natives Nathan Williams vs. Warren Ray Smith.

Tickets for NFC 95 may be purchased at https://nfc.thundertix.com/
About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.
Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

