Alliance MMA Expands Promotional Reach to Georgia

NEW YORK, NY – May 5, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, is promoting National Fighting Championship (NFC) 95 at the Electric Cowboy in Kennesaw, GA on Friday, May 12 . “We are looking forward with great anticipation to NFC 95 as it will be the first event promoted under the Alliance MMA umbrella in the southeast region,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “This will be our 17th professional MMA event in 2017, and with more promotions scheduled throughout the country the rest of the year, and additional acquisitions planned for the near future, Alliance MMA is well on the way to reaching our objective of producing at least 125 regional MMA events per year.” Now a key operating entity of the Alliance MMA enterprise, NFC 95 will feature the presence of distinguished industry veterans, including Burt Watson who will be attending in his capacity as Director of Fighter Relations for the Company. “We are looking forward to a full night of MMA action, and are excited to welcome the Alliance MMA senior management team to Georgia,” said David Oblas, Founder and General Manager of National Fighting Championship. “We are honored to now be a valuable member of the Alliance MMA family, and are particularly pleased that an MMA celebrity like Burt Watson will be contributing to the success of our event next week – it most definitely will add a lot of additional excitement.” NFC 95 features sixteen fights including the main event with Atlanta-natives Nathan Williams vs. Warren Ray Smith. Tickets for NFC 95 may be purchased at https://nfc.thundertix.com/