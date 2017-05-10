ALLIANCE MMA CREATES EXCITEMENT OVER INAUGURAL CROSSOVER FIGHT

Chicago and New Jersey Champions to Fight in Memphis at V3Fights 60

NEW YORK, NY – May 9, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, is bringing together some of the top fighters from their different regional promotions for V3Fights 60 in Memphis, Tennessee on June 17th at the Minglewood Hall.

Alliance MMA’s Mid-South promotion V3Fights is set to host a historic event with two spectacular title fights featuring Alliance MMA champions from different regional promotions for the first time. New Jersey’s Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC) interim flyweight champion Sean “Shorty Rock” Santella will face newly crowned Hoosier Fight Club (HFC) flyweight champ Larry Digiulio for the V3Fights 125-pound title.

“Nick Harmeier and his team are doing something that has never been done before under the Alliance MMA banner,” said Alliance MMA President Robert Haydak “These electrifying, multi-regional matchups are exactly what we envisioned when we brought these established promotions together under one umbrella. Since the Company’s inception, Alliance MMA has strived to position our unique capability to provide the most competitive platform for the very best regional fighters to demonstrate their skills as they make their way towards the highest level of competition.”

The additional bout featuring two Alliance MMA champions is Memphis’ V3Fights featherweight champion Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell and Chicagoland’s Hoosier Fight Club (HFC) featherweight champion Chepe “Machine Gun” Mariscal.

“V3Fights is committed to putting together the very best fight cards in our region and beyond,” said V3Fights General Manager Nick Harmeier. “We jumped at the chance to showcase Alliance MMA champions at our next event, and we truly believe fights like these are representative of how Alliance MMA can springboard these athletes’ careers by allowing them to crossover and fight the very best in the nation.”

Alongside the two champion versus champion bouts, V3Fights has put together two more title fights for their fans. In the main event, Jaleel “The Realest” Willis will take on Nolan Norwood for the inaugural welterweight title, and V3Fights heavyweight champion Jahsua Marsh will make his first defense against Kem Oti. The full V3Fights 60 bout card is yet to be announced.

Tickets for V3Fights 60 may be purchased at bit.ly/V3Fights60

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-213166) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 2, 2016. Alliance MMA encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Alliance MMA’s registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.