ALLIANCE MMA CONTINUES NATIONWIDE EVENT SCHEDULE WITH SEATTLE SHOW

Firefighter Joey “Mama’s Boy” Pierotti to Anchor Combat Games MMA Event



NEW YORK, NY – April 27, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, is promoting Combat Games MMA (COGA) 55 at the Snoqualmie Casino in Snoqualmie, Wash. on Saturday, May 20th.

“COGA provides the pacific northwest with the very best of MMA, for both the fighters and the fans,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “I am excited to see the fighter development, including Joey “Mama’s Boy” Pierotti, at COGA 55 – Rumble on the Ridge.”

Joey “Mama’s Boy” Pierotti fights Andy Nigretto for the welterweight strap at COGA 55 – Rumble on the Ridge. Pierotti, a Seattle firefighter, is currently on a 5-fight win streak and is under a newly signed multi-fight contract with Combat Games.

“I was thrilled when I signed my deal with Combat Games because now I can fight fires by day and fight in the cage at night,” said Joey “Mama’s Boy” Pierotti. “I’m gonna give my Momma the best Mother’s Day gift ever!”

With more than 50 events over the last 7 years, COGA played host to stars such as Demetrius Johnson – who was their first bantamweight amateur champion before going Pro and eventually becoming the current UFC Champion with the longest running title defense streak ever.

“Since joining Alliance MMA last October, I have received nothing but incredible encouragement and business support,” said COGA general manager Joe DeRobbio. “The centralization of common business functions, from marketing assistance to help with medical and licensing, have made our events more successful. I believe COGA 55 – Rumble on the Ridge will be our best event yet.”

Tickets for COGA 55 – Rumble on the Ridge can be purchased at https://www.cagetix.com/coga.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media, and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

