ALLIANCE MMA CONSUMMATES ATLANTA PROMOTION DEAL

NEW YORK, NY – May 3, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, announced today it has acquired the assets of National Fighting Championship (NFC), which produces professional regional MMA events throughout Georgia and South Carolina. “We are effectively and systematically continuing to execute our strategy of aggressively acquiring leading regional MMA promotions across the country,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “The addition of NFC to the Alliance MMA enterprise clearly validates the ongoing success of our business model. Their documented experience in producing outstanding MMA events, and the fact that they have established a solid brand name in Atlanta, one of our remaining targeted top 20 national media markets, makes NFC an ideal fit for Alliance MMA.” In 2002, at the age of 26, David Oblas formed Undisputed Productions, LLC and became the youngest promoter in the history of fight promotion in Georgia – he is currently the longest running MMA promoter in the state. In 2007, he rebranded Undisputed Productions to National Fighting Championship (NFC). In 2017, Mr. Oblas acquired US Freedom Fighter Championship (USFFC), based in South Carolina, and after rebranding it with the NFC name, will continue to promote MMA events in various South Carolina markets. Undisputed Productions and NFC have promoted a combined total of more than 100 events since 2002, and NFC plans to continue its expansion throughout Georgia and South Carolina. To date, NFC has promoted fights at a number of venues in Atlanta, and currently produces regional MMA events at Center Stage in Atlanta, Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA, Electric Cowboy in Kennesaw, GA, and the TD Convention Center in Greenville, SC. On July 22 of this year, NFC will host an all-day event at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, GA to celebrate its 15–year anniversary, and later this year will promote NFC 100. “I started promoting professional MMA events because I’m the biggest fan of the sport. After attending shows for years as a member of the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission, I believed I could do better,” said Oblas. “Everything I’ve done since 2002 has been with the mindset of making NFC the best possible experience for the fighters and fans. Joining Alliance MMA is no different. Alliance MMA is providing me with the opportunity to continue delivering the very best regional MMA events in the Southeast to fighters and fans.” NFC will be the 9th regional MMA promotion operating under the Alliance MMA umbrella. The Company also promotes regional MMA events through New Jersey-based Cage Fury Fighting Championship (CFFC), Washington-based Combat Games MMA (COGA), Illinois-based Hoosier Fight Club (HFC), Tennessee-based V3 Fights, Maryland-based Shogun Fights, Ohio-based Iron Tiger Fight Series (IT Fight Series), Florida-based Fight Time Promotions, as well as a San Diego-based promotion under the guidance of MMA luminary Eric Del Fierro.