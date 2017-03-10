ALLIANCE MMA BRINGS WORLD CLASS MMA BACK TO SAN DIEGO

RENOWNED COACH & INDUSTRY LUMINARY ERIC DEL FIERRO TO MANAGE EVENT

NEW YORK, NY – March 9, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), the largest group of regional mixed martial arts (MMA) sports organizations in the U.S., announced today the return of professional MMA to San Diego, California. The Alliance MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) will hold their 64th event at The Observatory North Park on Saturday March 25th.

“We are particularly excited to announce San Diego as the venue for CFFC 64 in that it represents a critical next step in our stated effort to create and sustain a continuous presence in each of the top 20 domestic media markets,” said Paul Danner, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance MMA. “At some point soon, we intend to introduce a new, distinctive brand for our San Diego promotion, but until then, we plan to operate under the Cage Fury Fighting Championships banner. Regardless of the name, Alliance expects to produce an ongoing series of San Diego-based MMA promotions bringing the annual total for the Company to more than 60 events, with plans to eventually reach over 125 per year.”

As previously announced, Eric Del Fierro is the General Manager for Alliance MMA’s San Diego promotion, and he will handle a variety of tasks for CFFC 64, including matchmaking and operations. Throughout his distinguished MMA career, Del Fierro has coached more than 50 UFC fighters including Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz, Phil Davis, Brandon Vera, Cat Zingano, Jeremy Stephens and Alex Gustafsson. He was also co-owner of Total Combat, a regional MMA promotion which produced 35 MMA events over a period of six years, including a Mexico City performance which attracted more than 15,000 spectators. Del Fierro is a United States Navy veteran who went on to become a San Diego firefighter and EMT.

“As Alliance MMA’s General Manager for the epicenter of MMA that is San Diego, I’m pleased to bring one of its hottest regional brands to the west coast, Cage Fury Fighting Championships,” said Del Fierro. “The extraordinarily positive reception we’ve seen from fans is thoroughly gratifying. They are completely stoked for the return of professional MMA fighting here on March 25th.”

There are six confirmed professional bouts for the event on March 25th including Matt Sayles (4-2) vs. Christian Aguilera (7-2) and Charles Johnson (1-0) vs. Miles Hunsinger (5-0). Tickets for CFFC 64 are now officially on sale and can be purchased at cffc.tv.

About Alliance MMA, Inc.

Alliance MMA (NASDAQ:AMMA) is a mixed martial arts organization offering premier promotional opportunities for aspiring mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters who wish to advance to the sport’s highest level of professional competition. Alliance MMA’s mission is to identify and cultivate the next generation of fighters and champions for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and other premier MMA promotions.

With some of the world’s leading MMA promotions under the Alliance MMA umbrella, the organization aims eventually to host in excess of 125 events per year, showcasing more than 1,000 fighters. Alliance MMA is also dedicated to generating live original sports media content, attracting an international fan base, and securing major brand sponsorship revenue for live MMA events, digital media and Alliance MMA fighters.

MMA is the world’s fastest growing sport with worldwide fans of approximately 300 million according to sports marketing research firm Repucom. MMA is a full contact sport that allows a wide range of fighting techniques, including striking and grappling from various martial arts and disciplines including Boxing, Wrestling, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Karate and Muay Thai. Professional MMA fights are legal and regulated by state athletic commissions in all 50 states.

Alliance MMA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 for the purpose of acquiring businesses that engage in the promotion of mixed martial arts (MMA) events. In 2016, the company completed an initial public offering that culminated in a listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange. Alliance MMA is the only mixed martial arts promotion company that is publicly-traded.

For more information visit, www.alliancemma.com

