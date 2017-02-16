ALLIANCE MMA ANNOUNCES TWO SOLD OUT EVENTS

CAGE FURY FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BORGATA HOTEL CASINO AND SPA

AND COMBAT GAMES AT TULALIP RESORT CASINO

NEW YORK, NY – February 16, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), the largest group of regional mixed martial arts (MMA) sports promotions in the U.S., announced today that two of its promotions have sold out this week. Cage Fury Fighting Championships 63 will take place at Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday and Combat Games’ Supreme Showdown 2 will be held at the Tulalip Casino in Tulalip, Washington tomorrow.

Friday’s Combat Games’ show features a main event with two of the Northwest’s most talented heavyweights, as Jordan Currie takes on Thomas Hoeper. Special guest, former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto “The Dragon” Machida will be in attendance interacting with fans.

Saturday’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ event features three world titles on the line. Zu Anyanwu will take on Shawn Teed for the heavyweight title, Nick Pace will face Ahmet Kayretli for the bantamweight title, and featherweight champion, Jared Gordon will make his first title defense versus Bill Algeo.

Recent sponsors to join select Alliance MMA events include HeadBlade, Inc (www.headblade.com), Hayabusa (www.hayabusafight.com), Hypnotik (www.hypnotik.com and www.mmawarehouse.com), Frog Fitness (www.frogfitness.com), VaporFi (www.vaporfi.com), Alienware (www.alienware.com) and Grubr Eats (www.facebook.com/grubr.eats).

“The best part of my job is getting people in seats nationwide to watch our guys fight and show the crowd all the hard work they’ve put in,” said Rob Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “We’re committed to maximizing sponsorships with strong audience and ticket metrics.”

Both events can still be enjoyed on iPPV. Combat Games’ Supreme Showdown 2 can be purchased on www.combatgamesmma.com/live , and Cage Fury Fighting Championships’ 63 can be purchased at www.cffc.tv/live

