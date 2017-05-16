ALLIANCE MMA ALUMNI BRIAN KELLEHER SIGNS WITH UFC

NEW YORK, NY – May 16, 2017 – Alliance MMA, Inc. (“Alliance MMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMMA), a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) company that brings together the best regional productions building the next generation of MMA champions, shared today the signing of Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) and SuckerPunch Entertainment athlete Brian Kelleher (16-7) to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

A Former Ring of Combat (ROC) bantamweight champion and 8-time CFFC competitor, Brian Kelleher has been competing on the East Coast regional scene for six years fighting a who’s who of elite prospects. He has achieved victories over current ROC champion Julio Arce and Andre Soukhamthath. Fighting out of Bohemia, New York where he trains with Maxum BJJ, Kelleher is known for his unorthodox skill set and killer instinct, both of which resulted in him finishing opponents a total of thirteen times via submission or knockout.

“Brian Kelleher has taken the long road to the UFC, and now all of his hard work has paid off,” said Robert Haydak, President of Alliance MMA. “Brian exhibited his many talents for CFFC and other East Coast promotions on several occasions, and he truly deserves this opportunity. I’m confident Brian will excel at the next level.”

Kelleher will make his debut against Luri Alcantara at UFC 212 on June 3rd at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

“It’s been a long journey for me,” said Kelleher. “I’ve had my ups and downs, and it’s taken a lot longer for me to make it to the UFC than perhaps others, but I never once doubted myself. I stayed focused and persistent. I want to thank CFFC and ROC for preparing me for this next step. I also want to thank my management team, SuckerPunch Entertainment, for securing this fight for me. I am also grateful for my team Maxum BJJ, and all of my friends and family.”

Watch UFC 212 Live on Pay-Per-View Saturday June 3rd.

