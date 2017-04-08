All CDD Fight Combat Fighters Make Weight

BALANCE athletes pass the test in CDD FIGHT COMBAT

All set for CDD Fight with duly heavy athletes now it’s time to wait for the first edition of the event held on Saturday (08) in Bandeirantes Tennis Club, in Jacarepagua, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. In last Friday (07), athletes were at the venue and faced his first opponent, the balance. After weighing the fighters made the traditional seen.

During the official weigh, athletes not fit, or at least tried, within the limits of their respective categories and are ready for the show next Saturday. At the time of the proposed, the weather was total respect between the fighters.

Protagonists of the main fight of the night, Wesley Mosquito, representing the team and Luiz Fight Game Ogre, of André Negão Team athlete, beat their respective weights and did a glare quite respectful. The bout will be a rematch, as the two faced each other in the Champion Fight Combat, which took place in November last year, and got the better Mosquito winning by submission in the second round.

The first edition of CDD Fight will take place on April 8 from 15 hours with amateur duels Muay Thai and MMA. Professionals come into play from the 20 hours, also in fighting Muay Thai and MMA, and a Submission of confrontation.

Tickets for the CDD Fight Combat values are on sale at $ 10.00 (advance) and R $ 20.00 (at the time). For those who want to attend the event, the address of Bandeirantes Highway Tennis Club is Miguel Salazar Mendes de Morais, 48, Taquara, Jacarepaguá, near the BRT stations – Transcarioca Santa Efigenia (Express) and Merck (Parador).

Check out the card of CDD Fight Combat

MMA Professional

Até100kg – Wesley Mosquito (Team Game Fight) X Luiz Ogre (Team André Negão)

Up to 84kg – Marcio Fera (Team Indian Team Pitbull) X Cemey Soares Meiota (Team Beto Padilha)

Up to 57kg – André Pitbull (Team Game Fight) X Mark Danuta (Team André Negão)

Up to 61kg – Felipe Walker (Team CBT) X Leandro Mau Mau (Team Top Brother Drop)

Up to 70kg – Alex Pliers Hand (Team WCT) X Albert Malato (Snake Thai )

Up to 57kg – Mark Danut (Team André Negão) X Kaionã Blaide (Team Nael New Stone Union)

Semi-Professional MMA

Until 84kg – Lucas Garça (Rizzo RVT) x Raimundo Pereira (Relma Combat)

MMA Amateur

Up to 57kg – Lucas Souza (Relma Combat) x Murilo Martins (WCT)

Up to 70kg – Yan Clemente (Relma Combat) x Edmilson Souza (WCT)

Up to 61kg – Gilmar Smile (Top Brothers Drop) x Leonardo Julio (WCT)

Up to 77kg – Jair Pacheco (TFT) x Hugo de Souza (Nael Pedra)

Up to 70kg – Alexandre Junior (TFT) x Igor (Antonio MMA)

Up to 61kg – Eduardo Bruno (TFT) x Valteir Silveira (Relma Combat)

Submission

To 86kg – Luiz Felipe (Team GFTeam Xiliqui) X Ulices Vieira (Team Top Brother Drop)

Muay Thai

Up to 58kg – Igor Silva (Team Bicudo) x Maicon Teodoro (Team Sledgehammer)

Up to 95kg – Rodrigo Bucha (Indian Team) x Bruno Pitbull (Team Pitbull)

Up to 65kg – Ronie Cesar (Indian Team) x Igor Souza (Team Pitbull)

to 60kg – Yan da Silva Mauricio (Sagat Team) x Gabriel Rosa (WCT)

to 65kg – Gabriel Ferreira (WCT) x Roque (Team Fabricio)

to 60kg – Kainara Martins (Indian Team) x Cristiane (Indian Team)

ATLETAS PASSAM NO TESTE DA BALANÇA NO CDD FIGHT COMBAT

Tudo pronto para CDD Fight, com os atletas devidamente pesados agora é hora de aguardar a primeira edição do evento que acontece no próximo sábado (08) no Bandeirantes Tênis Clube, em Jacarepaguá, Zona Oeste do Rio de Janeiro. Na última sexta-feira (07), os atletas estiveram no local do show e enfrentaram seu primeiro adversário, a balança. Após a pesagem os lutadores fizeram as tradicionais encaradas.

Durante a pesagem oficial, os atletas se enquadraram, ou pelo menos tentaram, no limite de suas respectivas categorias e estão prontos para o show do próximo sábado. Na hora das encaradas, o clima foi de total respeito entre os lutadores.

Protagonistas da luta principal da noite, Wesley Mosquito, que representa a equipe Game Fight e Luiz Ogro, atleta da André Negão Team, bateram seus respectivos pesos e fizeram uma encarada bastante respeitosa. O duelo será uma revanche, já que os dois se enfrentaram no Champion Fight Combat, que aconteceu em novembro do ano passado, e Mosquito levou a melhor vencendo por finalização no segundo round.

A primeira edição do CDD Fight acontecerá no dia 8 de abril a partir das 15 horas com duelos amadores de Muay Thai e MMA. Os profissionais entram em ação a partir das 20 horas, também em combates de Muay Thai e MMA, além de um confronto de Submission.

Os ingressos para o CDD Fight Combat estão à venda no valores de R$ 10,00 (antecipado) e R$ 20,00 (na hora). Para quem quiser comparecer ao evento, o endereço do Bandeirantes Tênis Clube é Estrada Miguel Salazar Mendes de Morais, 48, Taquara, Jacarepaguá, próximo das Estações do BRT – Transcarioca Santa Efigênia (Expresso) e Merck (Parador).

Confira o card do CDD Fight Combat

MMA Profissional

Até100kg – Wesley Mosquito (Equipe Game Fight) X Luiz Ogro (Equipe André Negão)

Até 84kg – Marcio Fera (Equipe Índio Team Pitbull) X Cemey Soares Meiota (Equipe Beto Padilha)

Até 57kg – André Pitbull (Equipe Game Fight) X Marcos Danuta (Equipe André Negão)

Até 61kg – Felipe Walker (Equipe CBT) X Leandro Mau Mau (Equipe Top Brother Gota)

Até 70kg – Alex Mão de Alicate (Equipe WCT) X Albert Malato (Serpente Thai)

Até 57kg – Marcos Danut (Equipe André Negão) X Kaionã Blaide (Equipe Nael Pedra Nova União)

MMA Semi-Profissional

Até 84kg – Lucas Garça (Rizzo RVT) x Raimundo Pereira (Relma Combat)

MMA Amador

Até 57kg – Lucas Souza (Relma Combat) x Murilo Martins (WCT)

Até 70kg – Yan Clemente (Relma Combat) x Edmilson Souza (WCT)

Até 61kg – Gilmar Sorriso (Top Brothers Gota) x Leonardo Julio (WCT)

Até 77kg – Jair Pacheco (TFT) x Hugo de Souza (Nael Pedra)

Até 70kg – Alexandre Junior (TFT) x Igor (Antônio MMA)

Até 61kg – Eduardo Bruno (TFT) x Valteir Silveira (Relma Combat)

Submission

Até 86kg – Luiz Felipe (Equipe GFTeam Xiliqui) X Ulices Vieira (Equipe Top Brother Gota)

Muay Thai

Até 58kg – Igor Silva (Team Bicudo) x Maicon Teodoro (Team Marreta)

Até 95kg – Rodrigo Bucha (Índio Team) x Bruno Pitbull (Equipe Pitbull)

Até 65kg – Ronie Cesar (Índio Team) x Igor Souza (Equipe Pitbull)

Até 60kg – Yan da Silva Maurício (Sagat Team) x Gabriel Rosa (WCT)

Até 65kg – Gabriel Ferreira (WCT) x Roque (Equipe Fabrício)

Até 60kg – Kainara Martins (Índio Team) x Cristiane (Índio Team)

