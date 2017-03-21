FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Alexey Nevzorov & Movsar Evloev to fight for Interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title M-1 Challenge 76, April 22 , in Ingushetia MOSCOW ( March 21, 2017 ) – M-1 Global has ordered an Interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title fight, due to a long-term injury to reigning champion Pavel Vitruk, between top contenders Alexey Nevzorov and Movsar Evloev at M-1 Challenge 76, April 22 , in Ingushetia, Russia. Representing the famed Alexander Nevsky OEMK Team in Stary Oskol, Russia, the home gym for living legend Fedor Emelianenko, Nevsorov (12-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0) has won his last three fights, including a second-round stoppage of Andrey Lezhnev this past December at M-1 Challenge 73, and a three-round decision last September over Timur Nagibin at M-1 Challenge 70. Nevorov (pictured above) will be dropping down in weight from featherweight to bantamweight to fight for the title. Also Russian fighter, Evloev (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) is coming off the best victory of his young career, positioning himself for this title shot with a three-round decision over his much more experienced foe, American opponent Lee Morrison (see pictured below), at M-1 Challenge 73. Known for his tremendous physicality, coupled with an excellent grappling game and diverse striking skill set, Nevzorov has been tabbed as a future MMA star. A featherweight match between Russian Timur Nagibin (8-2-0, M-1: 4-1-0) and Brazilian Diego D’Avila (18-5-0, M-1: 1-0-0) has also been announced for M-1 Challenge 76. Nagibin is coming off an impressive third-round stoppage (punches) of Kurbanali Abdusalamov at M-1 Challenge 72 last November, while D’Avila won his M-1 Global debut last, choking out Zalimbeg Omarov for the M-1 Challenge 73 Submission of the Night. INFORMATION: www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1- GlobalNews ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 160 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2016 was been another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV : Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime! Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription.