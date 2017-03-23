Alexey Nevzorov & Movsar Evloev to fight for Interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title

MOSCOW (March 21, 2017) – M-1 Global has ordered an Interim M-1 Challenge bantamweight title fight, due to a long-term injury to reigning champion Pavel Vitruk, between top contenders Alexey Nevzorov and Movsar Evloev at M-1 Challenge 76, April 22, in Ingushetia, Russia.

Representing the famed Alexander Nevsky OEMK Team in Stary Oskol, Russia, the home gym for living legend Fedor Emelianenko, Nevsorov (12-2-0, M-1: 6-1-0) has won his last three fights, including a second-round stoppage of Andrey Lezhnev this past December at M-1 Challenge 73, and a three-round decision last September over Timur Nagibin at M-1 Challenge 70.

Nevorov (pictured above) will be dropping down in weight from featherweight to bantamweight to fight for the title.

Also Russian fighter, Evloev (6-0-0, M-1: 6-0-0) is coming off the best victory of his young career, positioning himself for this title shot with a three-round decision over his much more experienced foe, American opponent Lee Morrison (see pictured below), at M-1 Challenge 73.

Known for his tremendous physicality, coupled with an excellent grappling game and diverse striking skill set, Nevzorov has been tabbed as a future MMA star.

A featherweight match between Russian Timur Nagibin (8-2-0, M-1: 4-1-0) and Brazilian Diego D’Avila (18-5-0, M-1: 1-0-0) has also been announced for M-1 Challenge 76.

Nagibin is coming off an impressive third-round stoppage (punches) of Kurbanali Abdusalamov at M-1 Challenge 72 last November, while D’Avila won his M-1 Global debut last, choking out Zalimbeg Omarov for the M-1 Challenge 73 Submission of the Night.

Twitter & Instagram:

@M1GlobalNews

@VFinkelchtein

@M1Global

Facebook: