After winning a World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand in March, Iasmim Casser heads to World Jiu Jitsu in California.

Iasmim CASSER BOARDS FOR WORLD JIU JITSU IN USA

The young fighter team Boxer MMA / Claw Team, Iasmim Casser, embarks on Friday to Long Beach, California (USA), which competes in the World Jiu Jitsu Championship International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) between 01 and June 4. At 19, Iasmim dispute the world in the light heavyweight category of the white band.

Ten times champion of Jiu Jitsu Prime Cup in Rio Grande do Sul, Iasmim has the great dream of winning the first time the world: “It is an amazing experience and I have the full support of CT Boxer MMA staff. I will do my best to get back there with the medal, “said Iasmim.

In November 2016, the athlete from Rio Grande made his first amateur MMA fight in the trendy Fight Night 2 event and won by submission with less than two minutes into the fight. Already in March 2017, Iasmim played the World Championship Muay Thai in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, where he won the gold medal.

Iasmim is ready for the biggest challenge of his career so far in the ground fighting: “It is the biggest championship of the category and I am there among the best. It’s time to push hard to come back with victory, “he said Iasmim.

(Reuters)

IASMIM CASSER EMBARCA PARA MUNDIAL DE JIU JITSU NOS EUA

A jovem lutadora da equipe Boxer MMA/Garra Team, Iasmim Casser, embarca nesta sexta-feira para Long Beach, na California (EUA), onde disputa o Campeonato Mundial de Jiu Jitsu da International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) entre os dias 01 e 04 de junho. Aos 19 anos, Iasmim disputa o mundial na categoria meio-pesado da faixa branca.

Dez vezes campeã da Copa Prime de Jiu Jitsu no Rio Grande do Sul, Iasmim tem o grande sonho de conquistar pela primeira vez o mundial: “É uma experiência incrível e eu tenho todo o apoio do pessoal do CT Boxer MMA. Vou fazer o meu melhor pra voltar de lá com a medalha”, disse Iasmim.

Em novembro de 2016, a atleta da cidade de Rio Grande fez a sua primeira luta amadora de MMA no badalado evento Fight 2 Night e venceu por finalização com menos de dois minutos de luta. Já no mês de março de 2017, Iasmim disputou o Campeonato Mundial de Muay Thai, em Bangkok, capital da Tailândia, onde conquistou a medalha de ouro.

Iasmim está pronta para o maior desafio da sua carreira até o momento na luta de chão: “É o maior campeonato da categoria e eu estou lá entre os melhores. É a hora de dar o máximo pra voltar com a vitória”, garantiu Iasmim.

(Foto: Divulgação)