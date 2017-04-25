After debut win at Brave 5, Alejandro Martínez calls out Abdul-Kareem Al Selwady

Former TUF America Latina competitor Alejandro Martínez started his Brave career with a stunning TKO victory over veteran Paulo “Bananada” Silva. Looking to keep active, “Pato” called out long-time rival and fellow Brave Lightweight Abdul-Kareem Al Selwady for a fight “as soon as possible”.

After Al Selwady’s win against Rami Aziz on the main event for Brave 1, Martínez used social media to taunt the Jordanian, claiming he hadn’t fought a real fighter. A few months later, the Mexican signed with Brave, and after taking care of business against “Bananada’, demanded a fight with Al Selwady.

“I know Al Selwady just watched me, and he still hasn’t fought a real Lightweight like me. He knows where I am and he knows I want to fight him. Let’s settle this inside the Brave cage as soon as possible”, claimed “Pato” in his post-fight interview with Brave announce Cyrus Fees.

Al Selwady is 7-1 in his professional career, and is undefeated inside the Brave cage with two wins, having also been victorious at Brave 4, against Michael Deiga-Scheck. Alejandro Martínez, on the other hand, only has two professional fights under his belt, finishing both opponents inside the distance.