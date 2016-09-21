AFL 10 “ROAD TO PANCRASE” LIVE on WSOFGC.COM This Friday

AFL 10 “ROAD TO PANCRASE” STREAMING LIVE ON WSOFGC.COM THIS FRIDAY

LAS VEGAS, NV September 21, 2016 World Series of Fighting – Global Championship (WSOF-GC) is pleased to announce that it’s Spanish affiliate, Ansgar Fight League (AFL) will air live from Barcelona this Friday, September 23 at 9pm (GMT +2) with AFL 10 “Road To Pancrase”. American fight fans can watch this event at 3pm EST and 12pm PST.

The main event will feature Spain’s Gerardo Nunez Lima (7-1) and Portugal’s Joao Bonfim (6-3) for the AFL Welterweight Championship. Lima enters the cage on a seven-fight win streak, and makes his fifth appearance in the Spanish league. Bonfim will attempt a second victory in as many appearances at AFL. Of their thirteen combined wins, only one victory has went to a decision.

Local welterweight powerhouse Ramon Boixader (14-3) returns to the Ansgar cage after a two-year layoff. He will face Peru’s Hector Arevalo (6-2) for the No. 1 contender spot. Arevalo will be making his first appearance in Europe, while Boixader hopes to give local fans a victory in his return.

Welterweight action continues, as Brazil’s Lincoln Henrique (7-1) returns after a victory in AFL 8. He will be taking on local veteran, Canary Islands’ Juan Manuel Suarez (17-9). The Spaniard has finished three of his four opponents in AFL, and will be keen on notching number four in as many victories.

Also on the main card is UK’s undefeated Jay Cucciniello (5-0), who meets Portugal’s Victor Marinho (10-3). This will be a big step up in competition for Cucciniello, as Marinho has fought some of the toughest competition in Europe, with nine of his victories coming by stoppage.

The event is kicked off with France’s Miguel Haro (8-7) against Barcelona’s Jesus Montero (5-6). Both are hoping to avoid a third straight loss to remain relevant in the featherweight division.

“This is our second live European affiliate event this month,” states Zachary ‘Bootsy’ Harris, WSOF-GC Affiliate Coordinator. “Fans that tuned in for last week’s IRFA event from Sweden were treated to some amazing fights. Our audience will not want to miss what their European brothers in Spain have to offer.”

“Last week set a precedent for our global family, with our highest viewed live-streamed affiliate event,” said WSOF-GC President, Shawn Wright. “Fans are amazed that they can tune in to see real-time fights all around the world. Those fans tuning in to watch this Friday’s event will be able to also watch last week’s event, as well as many other events in our Fight Library. We are planning more live events from around the globe as our network continues to grow.”

AFL 10 PPV is available LIVE Friday, Sep 23 at 9 pm in Spain, (3pm EST/12 pm PST in the USA) for $9.99 on WSOFGC.com. Purchased PPVs can be watched at the buyers’ leisure, assuring purchases mid-day can be watched that evening or following morning to accommodate busy schedules. Viewers can also explore the WSOF Global Fight Library filled with amazing events from UK’s ICE FC, Italy’s SLAM FC, Costa Rica’s Calvo Promotions, and all three WSOF Global events.

World Series of Fighting Global’s ultimate mission is to bring together the best athletes from countries and organizations across the world to compete for a true, globally-recognized world champion. Media inquiries should be sent to Jason Lilly, Vice President of Operations of World Series of Fighting Global, at jlilly@wsof.asia. Follow them on Twitter @WSOFGlobal