Adam Townsend Grinds Out TKO Victory over Marcus Edwards on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 5’

ADAM TOWNSEND GRINDS OUT TKO VICTORY OVER MARCUS EDWARDS IN THE MAIN EVENT ON ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 5’

Los Angeles – Feb. 24, 2017 – Legacy Fighting Alliance lightweight contender Adam Townsend (17-4) overcame a barrage of strikes from Marcus Edwards (12-5) to open their main event fight and dominated Edwards with repeated takedowns and ground and pound over three rounds until the referee called a stop to fight with seven seconds remaining on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 5 tonight. Full highlights from the fight are available to watch and embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA5_Highlights

Top moments from tonight’s broadcast include:

Listen to Matthew Frincu (10-2) deliver this kick on a bloodied Kris Hocum (9-6) on his way to a decision victory in their lightweight fight.

Matt Johnson (4-0) landed a powerful right, knocking down Le’Ville Simpson (6-3) in the first round of their slugfest, eventually winning by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Eric Grant (2-3) knocked down Slobodan Maksimovic (12-5-1) early in the first round, but Maksimovic ultimately won by decision.

LFA 5 was presented by AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, with Ron Kruck reporting cageside, live from the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Here are the official results for LFA 5:

Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Adam Townsend (17-4) defeated Marcus Edwards (12-5) via TKO (referee stoppage) at 4:53 in round three.

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Jamall Emmers (11-3) defeated Cory Sandhagen (5-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (10-2) defeated Kris Hocum (9-6) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 3-27).

Lightweight Fight – Matt Johnson (4-0) defeated Le’Ville Simpson (6-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Flyweight Fight – Brandon Royval (5-2) defeated Rakan Adwan (3-2) via submission (armbar) at 1:54 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Slobodan Maksimovic (12-5-1) defeated Eric Grant (2-3) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Lightweight Fight – Arut Pogosjan (3-1) defeated Nicholi Navarro (4-3) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-27).

