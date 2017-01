Absolute Championship Berkut 52 Results

10. (77.1) Patrick Kienzl (16-8, Czech Republic) vs Arbi “Monster” Aguyev (21-7, Austria) is pronounced as the one that fell through

9. (93+) Michal “Longer” Andryszak (Poland) def. Denis Smoldarev (Estonia) via KO at 3:08 of round 1

8 (70.3) Joao Luis “Andrezinho” Nogeira (Brazil) def. Shamil “The Chechen Wolf” Nikaev (Belgium) via unanimous decision

7. (83.9) Nikola Dipchikov (Bulgaria) def. Alexander Takacs (Slovakia) via KO at 4:08 of round 1

6. (77.1) Erhan “No Mercy” Kartal (Austria) def. Rubenilton “Rubinho” Pereira (Brazil) via unanimous decision

5. (77.1) Ismail Naurdiev (Austria) def. Andrei Vasinca (Romania) via KO at 1:28 of round 1

4. (74.0) Matjaz Vicar (Slovenia) def. Khamzat Musaev (Austria) via submission (armlock) at 4:46 of round 1

3. (93.0) Malik Merad (France) def. Cristian Mitrea (Romania) via TKO at 4:31 of round 1

2. (93.0) Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov (Turkmenistan) def. Dan Konecke (England) via TKO at 02:44 of round 2

1. (64.0) Niko Gjoka (England) def. Paulo Rodrigo “Paulo Irmao” de Souza (Brazil) via unanimous decision.