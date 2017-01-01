A Star vs. A Pioneer
A Star vs. A Pioneer
I am not here to bash Ronda – but, I do want to say all these folks calling her “The pioneer of WMMA” are wrong. Look, if you are some Zuffa Zombie I understand how and why you believe this. However, I do wish you would take five minutes learn some WMMA history. Yes. she did become the face of WMMA (for the Zuffa owned UFC) no doubt about that. But, she is not the “Reason” WMMA is around today and to say different is a huge slap in the face to all the ladies who came before her and shaped the path that allowed Ronda the opportunity to make money, star in movies and become WMMA champ for the UFC. When you call her the pioneer it screams of a true ignorance for WMMA history. With so many promotions (see the list below) holding female competition since the mid 1990’s it’s undeniable that 100’s of WMMA matches had already taken place before Ronda won the 2008 Olympic bronze medal in Beijing, thus proving the sport was well on its way to becoming successful before Zuffa turned Ronda into a star.
Thank you to all the GREATS before Miss Rousey.
Here are some ladies who I think helped built the sport and always brought it that you should look into.
Megumi Fujii
Marloes Coenen
Yuka Tsuji
Hitomi Akano
Roxanne Modafferi
Sarah Kaufman
Amanda Buckner
Erin Toughill
Yoko Takahashi
Irma Verhoef
Hitomi Hiraiwa
Miesha Tate
Laura Dauguste
Tara LaRosa
Rosi Sexton
Julie Kedzie
Hisae Watanabe
List of promotions that have promoted WMMA events for many years.
DEEP Jewels
Smackgirl
Valkyrie
VTJ
International Fighting Championships
SuperBrawl
King of the Cage
Pancrase
Rage in the Cage
M-1 Global
Bas Rutten Invitational
It’s Showtime
Shooto Europe
Cage Warriors
HOOKnSHOOT
Ring of Combat