559 Fights Liu vs. Mora is back at The Visalia Convention Center

JAMIE MORA-MUNOZ EYES GOLD AT 559 FIGHTS 56
When the fists start to fly, Jamie Mora-Munoz feels right at home in the cage.
That being said, the 21-year-old Napa fighter is counting down the days until he takes on Fresno’s Austin Liu (3-1) for the 559 Fights Flyweight Championship in the 559 Fights 56 main event, May 26 at the Visalia Convention Center.
“I’m very excited,” Mora-Munoz (4-0) says after training with his mentor, former UFC standout Tyson Griffin. “I’m going to go out there, do my best, have some fun — and hopefully come out with a shiny new belt.”
Mora-Munoz, who works two jobs and is a full-time kinesiology student at Napa Valley College, would like to add a little 559 Fights gold to his collection. But he insists it will be business as usual when his fight gets underway, despite the fact that it will be the main attraction of the card.
“It’s really no different from any other fight,” he says. “Sure, I get to headline the event and win a belt, but every fight is the same, really. I’m going to go out there and do everything I can to get my hand raised, and my opponent is going to do the same.
“Whoever the best man is that night is going to come out with that belt.”
Mora-Munoz isn’t looking past Liu, but he does also have other goals in the world of MMA.
“Ultimately, I want to be the UFC Flyweight Champion,” he says, smiling. “I want to make my living as a professional mixed martial artist. This is what I’ve wanted to do since I was in middle school.”